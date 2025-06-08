"India, land of Shakti leading the fight against terrorism": BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari, a member of the all-party delegation that visited six countries including the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Denmark, and Belgium said that everywhere they went there was a "sympathetic response to India's long struggle against terrorism".

Speaking exclusively to ANI about their diplomatic efforts to present India's narrative on terrorism and the significance of Operation Sindoor, Purandeswari said, "We visited six countries- Paris, Rome, London, Brussels, Copenhagen, and Berlin. In each, we met government officials, members of parliament, ministers, heads of organisations, and the Indian diaspora. Everywhere we went, there was a sympathetic response to India's long struggle against terrorism."

She said, "We presented evidence exposing Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism, including photographs showing terrorists' last rites being conducted with Pakistani army officials standing behind them. This helped the international community recognise India's position and express solidarity."

Reflecting on Operation Sindoor, Purandeswari said, "As a woman, I am proud of how India demonstrated its strength -- not just through military success but with women leading from the front, such as pilots flying Rafale jets. India has truly transformed into a land of Shakti."

On tackling complex issues like narco-terrorism, she explained, "Our delegation included experts from Punjab who detailed how narcotics and drugs are being smuggled via drones from Pakistan. The foreign officials took this very seriously and offered support."

Regarding the response of countries to India's concerns, Purandeswari noted, "They were very sympathetic and acknowledged that terrorism is a global threat. We urged them to monitor financial aid to Pakistan, especially IMF funds. Pakistan has availed IMF assistance 25 times since independence, which raises questions about fund misuse. We called for stronger scrutiny by international bodies like the IMF and FATF."

When asked whether these countries would support India's demand to declare Pakistan a terrorist state, she said, "The international community is aware of Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism and has shown support for India's stance."

Responding to criticism from political parties about the delegation, Purandeswari said, "Party politics are for elections, but when it comes to national security, all parties must unite. Our delegation included opposition members, and we spoke with one voice. It is disappointing to see petty politics overshadow such a solemn mission."

On whether the world understands India's narrative amid other global conflicts, she stated, "The world understands. We showed them Pakistan's dysfunction -- the Prime Minister was unaware of terrorist camps being attacked until informed by army generals. This was clear to all countries we visited."

Addressing Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's remark calling Operation Sindoor a "One Nation, One Husband" scheme, she said, "I do not want to stoop to such criticism. This concerns the safety and security of our borders and citizens; it demands dignity and unity."

Commenting on Pakistan's reported plan to send its own delegation abroad following India's outreach, Purandeswari said, "We undertook solemn work to expose Pakistan's terror sponsorship. Let Pakistan present evidence to support their claims; we focus on India's interests."

On the Indus Water Treaty, she said, "Pakistan receives 80 per cent of the Indus waters, India only 20 per cent. Despite this, Pakistan refuses dialogue on water sharing amid climate change and increasing needs. We have repeatedly invited them to talks, but they have not responded. We will use what is rightfully ours."

Regarding meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Purandeswari said, "We returned today and will meet EAM Jaishankar soon, followed by PM Modi depending on his availability."

Emphasising India's resilience and unity, she reaffirmed the country's unwavering commitment to fight terrorism and build strong global partnerships for peace and security. (ANI)

