DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / India launches global 'brain gain' push as 800+ leaders back Viksit Bharat vision

India launches global 'brain gain' push as 800+ leaders back Viksit Bharat vision

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:40 PM Jan 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Marking Makar Sankranti with a message of renewal and national ambition, the Indian diaspora-driven initiative BIHAAN - For the Rising Bharat formally rolled out its global campaign at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in the capital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The organisation, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda for Viksit Bharat @ 2047, announced an international movement aimed at converting India's long-lamented "brain drain" into a coordinated "brain gain."

Advertisement

Positioning itself as a platform that will link diaspora expertise with India's national priorities, BIHAAN declared that its newest programme will serve as a technological and strategic bridge connecting global Indian professionals, innovators, and investors with sectors crucial to India's growth.

Advertisement

With outreach already established in 53 countries, the group claims it is preparing the groundwork to channel intellectual and financial capital towards India's journey to becoming a USD 5 trillion economy.

Prime Minister Modi's recent appeal to overseas Indians, calling them "Rashtradoots" and "Bharat's shining signatures abroad," resonated throughout the event.

Leaders emphasised that the diaspora, which contributed to India's freedom struggle, now has a defining role in shaping a developed India during the Amrit Kaal.

Tuhin Sinha, BJP national spokesperson and BIHAAN's mentor, underscored that the Prime Minister's developmental resolve would gain momentum as overseas Indians step into more active nation-building roles.

The event drew more than 800 prominent figures, including Union ministers, MPs, MLAs, senior bureaucrats, business leaders and representatives from across the world, many of whom attended in person or shared messages of support.

BIHAAN Chairperson Laxmi Kumari described the initiative as a "new dawn for India's global rise," stressing that the diaspora must evolve from sympathetic observers to meaningful contributors.

Co-chairperson Prashant Kumar, who is currently contesting local elections in the UK, said over 5,000 NRIs and PIOs had already pledged participation.

Senior leaders, including BL Santhosh, CP Thakur, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Samrat Choudhary, and others, extended blessings, while industry voices highlighted the need for diaspora-led investment and innovation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts