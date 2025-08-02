DT
PT
India launches projects partnered with UN under Global Capacity Building Initiative for Asia, Africa and the Caribbean countries

India launches projects partnered with UN under Global Capacity Building Initiative for Asia, Africa and the Caribbean countries

ANI
Updated At : 02:10 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): India has launched the first phase of four projects in nine partner countries for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under the aegis of the India-UN Global Capacity Building Initiative.

The details were shared by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.

As per the MEA, the projects will focus on key areas including food security, health, vocational training, and census preparedness.

In a post on social media platform X, MEA stated, "Fostering South-South cooperation to achieve SDG goals. The first phase of four projects in nine partner countries, under the aegis of 'India-UN Global Capacity Building Initiative', was launched today by Secretary (West) @Tanmaya_Lal. Heads of Missions, UN Resident Coordinator Mr. Shombi Sharp, diplomats, officials from ITEC implementing institutes, UN agencies & other partner organizations graced the event. The projects focus on food security, health, vocational training & census preparedness."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1951305076376535447

The United Nations in India also highlighted the scope of the initiative, stating that the first round of projects would support healthcare, vocational training, census preparation, and food security in countries across Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean.

https://x.com/UNinIndia/status/1951339891738206344

Speaking at the launch event, Secretary (West) in MEA, Tanmay Lal, said the initiative assumes greater significance in light of SDG 17, which emphasises partnerships and international cooperation.

https://x.com/UNinIndia/status/1951339895726940630

UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp highlighted that under the ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', India is expanding on its already long-standing leadership role in driving South-South Cooperation for SDG acceleration, leveraging the innovation & partnership power of Indian institutions and the UN system.

https://x.com/UNinIndia/status/1951339900021915801

"The India-UN Capacity-Building Initiative is enriched through a strategic collaboration with the MEA's globally recognised ITEC programme & will take India's best practice models and institutional excellence to partner countries", the UN Chief of Staff India, Radhika Kaul, mentioned.

https://x.com/UNinIndia/status/1951339903226351817

https://x.com/UNinIndia/status/1951339907512996196

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar initially announced the initiative in September 2023 during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Since then, the Ministry of External Affairs and the UN team in India have been working jointly to identify and plan SDG-focused projects under the programme.

Under the India-UN initiative, UN agencies will assist partner governments in identifying SDG-linked priority areas. At the same time, India will support implementation through training provided by ITEC-affiliated institutions, as per the MEA statement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

