Kathmandu [Nepal], August 6 (ANI): The foundation stones for the construction of new school buildings at two secondary schools in Nepal's Kavrepalanchowk district have been laid under the Government of India's post-earthquake reconstruction assistance programme, further strengthening educational infrastructure in the Himalayan nation.

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According to press releases issued by the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, foundation stones were laid for new buildings at Shree Janak Secondary School and Shree Janhit Secondary School in Namobuddha Municipality.

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The ceremonies were jointly attended by Narayan Singh, First Secretary at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu; Kunsang Lama, Mayor of Namobuddha Municipality; and Laxmi Prasad Bhattarai, Project Director of the Central Level Project Implementation Unit (CLPIU), Ministry of Education and Sports, Government of Nepal. Government officials, teachers, students, media representatives and local stakeholders also participated in the events.

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The reconstruction project at Shree Janak Secondary School is being implemented with an estimated cost of approximately NPR 6.35 crore under the Government of India's post-earthquake reconstruction grant assistance. The new infrastructure will comprise two blocks housing 18 classrooms, science laboratories, a library and administrative offices.

The project at Shree Janhit Secondary School, estimated to cost NPR 5.50 crore, will also be funded through India's reconstruction grant assistance. The new facility will include two blocks with seven classrooms, science laboratories, administrative offices and dedicated sanitation facilities.

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Speaking on the occasion, Project Director Laxmi Prasad Bhattarai thanked the Government of India for its continued support towards rebuilding educational infrastructure in Nepal and highlighted the technical and financial assistance provided for post-earthquake reconstruction projects.

Mayor Kunsang Lama appreciated India's development partnership with Nepal and expressed confidence that the new school infrastructure would significantly improve the learning environment for students and teachers in the municipality.

Narayan Singh, First Secretary at the Embassy of India, said the projects reflected the strong and enduring development partnership between India and Nepal. He also highlighted the wide range of development initiatives being implemented in Nepal under the Government of India's grant assistance programme.

According to the Embassy, under its post-earthquake reconstruction assistance programme, the Government of India has supported the reconstruction of 85 educational institutions, 133 health facilities, 30 cultural heritage sites and 50,000 private houses across Nepal.

The Embassy said the projects complement the Government of Nepal's efforts towards post-earthquake reconstruction while reinforcing the longstanding development partnership between the two neighbouring countries. (ANI)

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