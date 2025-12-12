DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / India, Liberia sign MoU to boost cooperation on medicine quality standards

India, Liberia sign MoU to boost cooperation on medicine quality standards

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:40 AM Dec 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Monrovia [Liberia], December 12 (ANI): India and Liberia on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in the field of pharmacopoeia, marking a major step toward boosting regulatory alignment and improving access to safe and affordable medicines.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry of Health, the agreement aims to promote shared quality standards between the two countries as part of broader efforts to enhance global health cooperation.

Advertisement

The MoU was signed by India's Ambassador to Liberia, Manoj Bihari Verma, and Liberia's Health Minister, Louise M. Kpoto.

Advertisement

"Strengthening global health cooperation: India and Liberia today signed an MoU on pharmacopoeia to promote shared quality standards and regulatory alignment. The agreement, signed by His excellency Ambassador Manoj Bihari Verma and Health Minister Dr. Louise M. Kpoto, will support improved access to safe and affordable medicines. A boost to India-Liberia partnership," the Ministry of Health stated in a post on X.

The Embassy of India in Monrovia also shared details on X, mentioning that the agreement will allow Liberia to adopt the Indian Pharmacopoeia as a reference for medicine quality standards. Describing the development as a "significant step forward" in India-Liberia health partnership, the embassy highlighted that the step is expected to strengthen regulatory collaboration and enhance the availability of safe, effective and affordable medicines in the West African nation.

Advertisement

"India and Liberia today signed an MoU to strengthen cooperation in the field of pharmacopoeia. The agreement, signed by Ambassador Manoj Bihari Verma and Health Minister Dr. Louise M. Kpoto, enables Liberia to use the Indian Pharmacopoeia for medicine quality standards, improves regulatory collaboration, and supports access to safe, effective and affordable medicines. A significant step forward in India-Liberia health partnership," the embassy stated.

According to the Ministry of AYUSH, the pharmacopoeias are official compendia of quality standards of the drugs being imported, manufactured for sale, stocked or exhibited for sale or distributed in India.

The pharmacopoeial monographs prescribe standards to ensure the Identity, Purity and Strength of the given drugs through botanical identification, various physico-chemical parameters, assays for various elements/functional groups/marker compounds, as well as sophisticated analytical techniques like High Performance Thin-Layer Chromatography (HPTLC), High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Gas Chromatography (GC), UV-Visible Spectrophotometry, Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) / Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS), etc. for detailed profiling.

In addition, limits for heavy/toxic metals, pesticide residues, aflatoxins, and microbial contamination are prescribed. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts