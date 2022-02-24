India looking at ways to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine

Top brass of government handling strategic affairs held a series of high-level meetings

India looking at ways to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine

People wait at Kyiv Airport after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2022. REUTERS

PTI

New Delhi, February 24

India on Thursday was finalising contingency plans to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine after Russia launched a large-scale military attack on its neighbouring country even as the European Union reached out to New Delhi for its contribution to defuse the “grave situation”.

With around 20,000 Indians stuck in Ukraine, the top brass of the government handling strategic affairs held a series of high-level meetings to put into operation certain contingency plans to assist the Indians.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a “military operation” in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, Russia launched multiple attacks on several areas in central and eastern Ukraine that attracted severe condemnation from the US and its allies.

As the Ukrainian government declared a state emergency and closed the country’s airspace for civilian flights, the Indian embassy in Kyiv issued three separate advisories in the course of the day appealing to the Indians to maintain calm and remain safe wherever they are.

The embassy said in view of the closure of the Ukrainian airspace, alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. However, it did not provide any clarity on evacuation arrangements.

Separately, the Indian ambassador to Ukraine, Partha Satpathy, called on Indians to face the current situation with “calm and fortitude” as the situation is “highly tense and very uncertain”.

The envoy said the Ministry of External Affairs and the embassy are working on a “mission mode” to find a “solution to this difficult situation”.

In the midst of the Russian offensive, European Union’s High Representative for foreign affairs Josep Borrell spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed the “grave situation” and how India could contribute to de-escalating the situation.

“Received a call from EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF. Discussed the grave situation in Ukraine and how India could contribute to de-escalation efforts,” Jaishankar tweeted.

The 27-nation European Union has been playing a key role to defuse the crisis.

In its latest advisory, the Indian embassy said the movement of people is now difficult in Ukraine as it is under martial law and those hearing air sirens and bomb warnings should find nearby bomb shelters.

“We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, Google maps have a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metros,” it said.

“While the mission is identifying a possible solution to the situation, please be aware of your surroundings, be safe, do not leave your homes unless necessary and carry your documents with you at all times,” it said.

The ambassador said the Indian embassy in Kyiv continues to remain open and operate.

“I am reaching out to you from Kyiv. Today early morning, we all woke up with the news that Ukraine is under attack. The situation is highly tense and very uncertain and this of course is causing a lot of anxiety,” he said.

“The air space is closed, railway schedules are in flux and roads are crammed. I would request everyone to stay calm and face the situation with fortitude,” Satpathy said.

He said the embassy has already reached out to the Indian diaspora in Ukraine and requested them to assist the Indians to the “best of their abilities”.

“I urge you to please stay wherever you are, in your familiar locations. Those who are in transit, please return to your familiar places of habitation,” he said.

“Those who are stranded here in Kyiv, please get in touch with your friends and colleagues in Kyiv, universities and other community members, so that you can temporarily lodge there,” Satpathy said.

Government sources said “contingency plans are being put into operation and that the immediate priority is to assist the Indians”.

In one of its advisories, the Indian embassy said: “All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along with the western bordering countries.” It is learnt that the government is exploring the possibility of facilitating the movement of the stranded Indians to Polland from where they can be evacuated. However, there is no clarity on it.

In a related development, Ukraine’s Ambassador to India Igor Polikha said India has a “special” relationship with Russia and it can play a more proactive role in de-escalation of the situation.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among very few leaders who President Vladimir Putin listens to and New Delhi can use its proximity with Moscow to control the situation.

At the same time, he said Ukraine was “deeply dissatisfied” with India’s position on the crisis.

India has been pressing for de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries.

The situation in Ukraine deteriorated after Putin announced the military operation in Ukraine.

Following Putin’s announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said an “invasion” could be the beginning of a “big war” in Europe.

#kyiv #ukraine crisis

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

'Covid restrictions end, WW3 begins': Twitter in disbelief as Putin orders military operation in Ukraine

2
Punjab

Bikram Majithia sent in judicial custody in drugs case

3
Punjab

Sikh girl asked to remove turban in Bengaluru amid hijab row

4
Trending

Ukraine tweets Hitler-Putin cartoon amid war with Russia

5
Nation

Ukrainian airspace closed; Air India plane en route to Kyiv called back

6
World

40 people killed so far in Russian attack, says Ukraine

7
Nation

'Dollar exchange stopped; no way to return': Indian students in Ukraine narrate their ordeal

8
Nation

Who is Pinki Irani who took actresses to Tihar jail to introduce them to conman Sukesh

9
Nation

Russian attack on Ukraine: PM Modi speaks to Putin, calls for immediate cessation of violence

10
World

Russia attacks Ukraine: What you need to know right now

Don't Miss

View All
Is that a picture of the baby room in Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles photo dump? Watch to know
Entertainment

Is that a picture of the baby room in Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles "photo dump"? Watch to know

NATO puts jets on high alert, activates its defence plans
World

NATO puts jets on high alert, activates its defence plans

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on sexism; says 'mom asks me to play host to guests, not my brother'
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on sexism; says 'mom asks me to play host to guests, not my brother'

40 people killed so far in Russian attack, says Ukraine
World

40 people killed so far in Russian attack, says Ukraine

'Covid restrictions end, WW3 begins': Twitter in disbelief as Putin orders military operations in Ukraine
Nation

'Covid restrictions end, WW3 begins': Twitter in disbelief as Putin orders military operation in Ukraine

Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility
Himachal

Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility

Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Top Stories

Russia invades Ukraine

Russia invades Ukraine

Will impose ‘devastating’ sanctions, declares Biden after G-...

Massacre on bourses, crude crosses $100

Ukraine under attack: Massacre on bourses, crude crosses $100

Crude rose by eight per cent to cross $100 per barrel and is...

Medical students shifted to tube stations for safety

Russia invades Ukraine: Indian medical students shifted to tube stations for safety

An estimated 15,000-18,000 Indians, a majority of them medic...

Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail

Drugs case: Bikram Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail

The Akali leader has moved a plea for regular bail, which wi...

Delimitation panel accepts suggestions from five MPs

J-K delimitation panel accepts suggestions from five MPs

They had submitted their suggestions to the panel on Februar...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Amritsar tourism: Smart kiosks for a smart city

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

130 regular power staffers behind ‘sabotage’ in Chandigarh: Probe

Chandigarh blackout: 130 regular power staffers behind 'sabotage', says UT probe

High Court raps Chandigarh Administration, says it bent before power employees' union

After green & blue waste bins, now black and red in Chandigarh

Focus on pending projects, Chandigarh Health Department told

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

Supreme Court: Government hasn’t honoured order on tribunal vacancies

Supreme Court: Government hasn't honoured order on tribunal vacancies

Doctors can form start-ups, new ICMR policy unveiled

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Private schools seek maintenance, transport fee

Private schools seek maintenance, transport fee

AAP workers guarding EVMs 24x7

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

NGT: Implement Patiala district environment plan

NGT: Implement Patiala district environment plan

Science Week celebrations at Punjabi varsity

Patiala: Sena Medal to martyr Lance Naik Salim Khan on March 4

Students remember Group Capt Cheema

Patiala: Rajindra Hospital parking contractor 'fleeces' motorists