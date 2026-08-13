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Home / World / India, Malaysia commence bilateral exercise Udara Shakti 2026 at Subang Air Base

India, Malaysia commence bilateral exercise Udara Shakti 2026 at Subang Air Base

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ANI
Updated At : 02:08 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Selangor [Malaysia], August 13 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) have commenced bilateral Exercise Udara Shakti 2026 at Subang Air Base in Malaysia.

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According to a post by the Indian Air Force on X, air warriors from both nations are engaged in joint field training and Subject Matter Expert exchanges.

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"Exercise UdaraShakti 2026: The Indian Air Force and Royal Malaysian Air Force are conducting bilateral Exercise UdaraShakti 2026 at Subang Air Base, Malaysia. Air Warriors from both nations are engaged in joint field training and Subject Matter Expert exchanges, focused on operational learning, exchange of best practices and enhancing interoperability. Train together. Learn together. Operate together," IAF wrote on X.

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Exercise Udara Shakti allows personnel from both sides to train together while gaining greater familiarity with each other's procedures, practices and approaches to air operations.

Earlier in July, the Royal Australian Air Force's premier air combat exercise, Exercise Pitch Black, will take to the skies over northern Australia from July 20 to August 7.

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According to the Defence Department, upto 100 jet aircraft will soar into action, supported by more than 2,500 personnel from 20 nations across RAAF Bases Darwin, Tindal and Amberley.

This major exercise has been held in Darwin since 1983 and will feature, for the first time, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force F-35 Lightning II and Indonesian T-50I Golden Eagle jets, as well as embedded personnel from Finland and Sweden.

Pitch Black 2026 will include aircraft from the United States, Japan, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Republic of Korea, India, Singapore, Germany, France and Spain, as well as embedded personnel from New Zealand, Fiji, Canada, Brunei, Malaysia, Finland and Sweden, the release stated.

Air Commodore (AIRCDRE) Matthew McCormack, Exercise Commander of Pitch Black 2026, emphasised the importance of the high-end training activity. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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