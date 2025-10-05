DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / India-Malaysia enhance bilateral engagement during INS Sahyadri port call

India-Malaysia enhance bilateral engagement during INS Sahyadri port call

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:15 PM Oct 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kemaman [Malaysia], October 5 (ANI): INS Sahyadri, India's ndigenously built Guided Missile Stealth Frigate made a port call at Kemaman from October 2-5 as a part of the Eastern Fleet's Operational Deployment to the South China Sea and Indo-Ppacific.

Advertisement

The visit provided an opporunity for enhanced interaction between India and Malaysia.

Advertisement

The Commanding Officer called on First Admiral Abd Halim bin Kamarudin, Deputy Commander Naval Region 1, Headquarters, Kuantan Naval Base the Indian Navy Spokesperson shared on Sunday.

Advertisement

The port call of INS Sahyadri saw cross-deck visits between Indian Navy and the Royal Malaysian Navy personnel, where they discussed matters of mutual interest.

Notably, they engaged in a friendly football match and INS Sahyadri also conducted a yoga session and a charity event in Kemaman, reflecting Indian Navy's ethos of service to the humanity.

Advertisement

In a series of posts on X, the Indian Navy said, "INSSahyadri, an indigenously built Guided Missile Stealth Frigate of the #EasternSword, made a port call at Kemaman, #Malaysia, 02 - 05 Oct 25, as part of the #EasternFleet Operational Deployment to the South China sea and Indo-Pacific. The visit provided an opportunity for professional interactions between the #IndianNavy and #RoyalMalaysianNavy."

"As part of #INSSahyadri's port call at Kemaman, Malaysia, personnel of the #IndianNavy and #RoyalMalaysianNavy conducted cross-deck visits and discussed matters of common interest. The ship's football team participated in a friendly match with the RMN. The Commanding Officer called on First Admiral Abd Halim bin Kamarudin, Deputy Commander Naval Region 1, Headquarters, Kuantan Naval Base."

"#INSSahyadri, during the visit to Port Kemaman, Malaysia, conducted a #yoga session and charity event in Kemaman, Malaysia - reflecting the #IndianNavy's ethos of wellness, compassion and service to humanity. These activities, in addition to the professional interactions conducted between the two Navies, further strengthened #India-#Malaysia bonds of friendship."

In another post on X, the Indian High Commission to Malaysia said, "Port Call by INS Sahyadri to Malaysia #IndianNavy Ship (INS) Sahyadri arrived at Kemaman Port, Malaysia on 02 October as part of its routine operational deployment and was accorded a warm welcome by #RoyalMalaysianNavy. Towards enhanced bilateral engagement, #RoyalMalaysianNavy and INS Sahyadri engaged in cross visits and Subject Matter Expert exchanges. Commanding Officer and Officers of the Ship also called-on First Admiral Abd Halim bin Kamarudin, Deputy Commander Naval Region 1. This is the third visit by INS Sahyadri to Malaysia. Earlier, the ship visited Port Klang on a goodwill mission in 2016 & took part in Exercise Samudra Laksamana at Kota Kinabalu in 2019."

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs had noted how India-Malaysia defence relations have steadily grown over the years, with the MoU on Defence Cooperation signed in 1993 as the cornerstone of defence relations between the two countries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts