Home / World / India, Maldives hold talks to boost defence cooperation and regional security

India, Maldives hold talks to boost defence cooperation and regional security

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:00 PM Oct 07, 2025 IST
Male [Maldives], October 7 (ANI): Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Khaleel during his official visit to the island nation today, the Ministry of Defence said in a post on X.

"Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maldives Dr Abdulla Khaleel during his official visit to Maldives today," the Ministry of Defence wrote.

According to the ministry, "Wide-ranging discussions were held on military cooperation, capacity building, defence equipment promotion and regional security in the IOR--reaffirming defence as a key pillar of India-Maldives partnership."

The meeting reflected the continued commitment of both nations to enhance bilateral defence cooperation, strengthen regional stability, and deepen collaboration in the Indian Ocean Region.

The talks also built on the outcomes of the High-Level Core Group (HLCG) meeting held on May 26, where India and the Maldives reviewed progress in implementing the India-Maldives Vision Document on Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership.

The continued engagement between the two nations underscored the shared priority to advance cooperation in defence, maritime security, and capacity building under the broader framework of the India-Maldives strategic partnership.

"Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel led the Maldives delegation in the meeting. During the meeting, the discussions focused on implementation of the Joint Vision by intensifying political exchanges, defence and security cooperation, development partnership, trade, economy, health and people-to-people linkages," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release.

During his visit to India, Khaleel held a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest.

The two nations decided that the 3rd HLCG meeting would be held in Male, Maldives, on mutually convenient dates. The MEA called the Maldives India's "key maritime neighbour" and an important partner in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision MAHASAGAR.

In a press release, MEA stated, "The Maldives was India's key maritime neighbour and an important partner in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, i.e., Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. The visit strengthened the Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership between the two countries."

Abdulla Khaleel arrived in New Delhi on May 25 this year for a three-day visit to India. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal extended a warm welcome to Khaleel. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

