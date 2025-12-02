India-Maldives joint military exercise EKUVERIN commences in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 2 (ANI): The 14th edition of the Joint Military Exercise EKUVERIN between the Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) commenced at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Tuesday, according to an official release by the Ministry of Defence.

The exercise will be conducted from December 2 to 15.

The Indian Army contingent of 45 personnel, represented by a battalion of the GARHWAL RIFLES, is participating alongside an equal-strength Maldivian contingent represented by the MNDF.

EKUVERIN in Dhivehi translates to 'Friends', underscoring the deep-rooted bonds of friendship, mutual trust and military cooperation between the two nations. Conducted alternately in both countries since 2009, Exercise EKUVERIN continues to be a shining example of India's Neighbourhood First Policy and its commitment to building enduring defence partnerships with friendly nations.

The release stated that the two-week-long exercise aims to enhance interoperability and operational synergy in counter-insurgency and Counter-Terrorism operations across jungle, semi-urban and coastal terrain.

It will witness participation of troops from both sides sharing best practices, tactical drills and joint operational planning to strengthen their capability to respond to common security challenges in the region.

The exercise reflects the growing defence cooperation and mutual commitment of India and the Maldives towards regional peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region, the release noted.

India and the Maldives share ethnic, linguistic, cultural, religious and commercial links steeped in antiquity. The relations have been close, cordial and multi-dimensional.

As per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, India was among the first to recognise Maldives after its independence in 1965 and to establish diplomatic relations with the country.

The importance of India's strategic role in Maldives is well recognised, with India being seen as a net security provider. Maldives occupies a special place under the "Neighbourhood First" foreign policy of India, which aims to bring stability and prosperity to the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Also, both the nations are key players in maintaining safety and security of the IOR, thus contributing to India-led Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) vision. (ANI)

