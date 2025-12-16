DT
India-Maldives joint military exercise EKUVERIN concludes in Thiruvananthapuram

India-Maldives joint military exercise EKUVERIN concludes in Thiruvananthapuram

ANI
Updated At : 04:00 PM Dec 16, 2025 IST
Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 16 (ANI): The bilateral military Exercise EKUVERIN, conducted between the Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF), concluded with a joint validation exercise at Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, marking the end of two weeks of intensive training focused on counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations in contemporary operational environments.

The validation phase was attended by Major General RD Sharma of the Indian Army and Brigadier General Abdulla Ibrahim from the Maldivian side, along with observer delegations from both nations.

The exercise aimed to enhance interoperability, operational synergy and tactical coordination between the two forces in sub-conventional conflict scenarios.

Key training activities included cordon-and-search operations, room intervention drills, small-team tactics, reflex firing and close-quarter battle techniques, all designed to improve precision, speed and effectiveness during counter-terror operations.

Special emphasis was placed on amphibious drills, intelligence-led operations, real-time decision-making and joint mission planning under dynamic operational conditions.

Both sides rehearsed handling of explosives, demolition techniques and advanced field craft, strengthening their capabilities to neutralise threats and secure sensitive areas.

The culmination exercise successfully validated all laid-down training objectives.

Senior officers from both sides expressed satisfaction with the high level of proficiency and professionalism displayed by the participating contingents.

Exercise EKUVERIN reaffirmed the commitment of India and the Maldives to strengthening professional military cooperation and enhancing peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

