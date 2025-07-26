"India-Maldives relations are centuries old": PM Modi in Malé

Male [Maldives], July 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed gratitude and reaffirmed the close ties between India and the Maldives during an official banquet hosted in his honour by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu in Male.

Emphasising the depth of the bilateral relationship, PM Modi said, "India-Maldives relations are centuries old. We are neighbours, partners and true friends who stand together in times of need. Maldives holds a special place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy... This is not just diplomacy but a relation of deep affinity."

He reflected on the continuity of recent high-level engagements, saying, "Last year, the President visited India on a State Visit. Now, I have received the opportunity to be the first State Guest of his tenure."

Marking the significance of the occasion, he added, "Arriving here as the Guest of Honour on the 60th Independence Day of the Maldives is an honour for me. For this invitation, I express my gratitude to the President. On behalf of all the people of India, I extend heartfelt greetings to the people of the Maldives."

He noted that this visit comes at a symbolic moment for both nations. "This year, the 60th anniversary of India-Maldives relations is also being celebrated. This happy coincidence -- the 60th Independence Day of the Maldives and the 60th anniversary of India-Maldives relations -- has made my visit even more special," PM Modi said.

Underscoring the civilisational and cultural bonds, he remarked, "Our shared heritage is as old as the monsoon and as sweet as Addu Bondi. Our languages reflect the depth of our culture. Several words in Dhivehi have come from India... Our tastes are also similar... Absolutely perfect despite being different."

He also emphasised the strength of people-to-people ties between the two countries, saying, "The loving relations that have been formed between the people of our two nations for centuries are ever strong even today... Your tourist number 10 lakh this year turned out to be an Indian."

Reflecting the warmth of the occasion, President Mohamed Muizzu congratulated Prime Minister Modi for completing 4,078 consecutive days in office, making him the second-longest-serving Prime Minister of India in consecutive terms -- surpassing the record previously held by former PM Indira Gandhi.

Speaking at the official banquet hosted in honour of PM Modi during his two-day visit to the Maldives, Muizzu praised the Prime Minister's leadership.

"First of all, let me convey my heartiest congratulations to Your Excellency on becoming the second-longest-serving Prime Minister of India today," Muizzu said.

"This remarkable milestone, 4078 consecutive days in office, is a testament to your unwavering commitment to public service and dedication to the progress and prosperity of the Indian people," he added.

Notably, PM Modi is the first non-Congress Prime Minister to mark this achievement. Additionally, Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister born after independence and the longest-serving from a non-Hindi state.

Narendra Modi, 74, took oath as Prime Minister for the first time on May 26, 2014 and has served a total of 11 years and 60 days in office till date.

The erstwhile Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had served for 11 years and 59 days in office in consecutive terms. She held the highest office as Prime Minister of India from January 24, 1966, to March 24, 1977.

Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, holds the record for the longest-serving Prime Minister in consecutive terms, spanning 16 years and 286 days, from August 15, 1947, to May 27, 1964.

The first Prime Minister born after India's independence, Prime Minister Modi, has previously served as the Prime Minister of India from 2014 to 2019 and from 2019 to 2024.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the Maldives at the invitation of President Muizzu, where he held a bilateral meeting with Muizzu and announced several agreements to boost cooperation in trade, agriculture, health, and social welfare, providing the South Asian nation with an extra push in its development journey. (ANI)

