India-Mauritius ties have "no boundaries," will keep working for our people: PM Modi

Port Louis [Mauritius], March 12 (ANI): Lauding ties between India and Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the relationship between the two countries has no boundaries, and they will work together for the people of the two nations, as well as the peace and security of the region.

In his remarks at a banquet dinner hosted by Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, PM Modi stated, "If there is one country in the world which has full rights over India, that is Mauritius. There are no boundaries to our relations. There is no limit to our hopes and aspirations regarding our relations. In the future, we will keep working together for our people and peace and security of the region."

PM Modi recalled proposing the SAGAR vision during his last visit to Mauritius. He called Mauritius India's "close maritime neighbour" and "important partner" in the Indian Ocean region.

"Mauritius is our close maritime neighbour, and it's an important partner in the Indian Ocean. During my last visit to Mauritius, I proposed vision SAGAR. Regional development, security and prosperity are central to it. I believe that the countries of the Global South need to raise voices together. During our presidency of the G20, we placed the priority of the Global South at the centre and invited Mauritius as our special guest," he said.

Expressing gratitude to the Mauritius government for the grand welcome, PM Modi said it's not just a political visit but an opportunity to meet one's family.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister, the Government of Mauritius and the people of Mauritius for the grand welcome and hospitality I received in Mauritius. A visit to Mauritius is always very special for any Indian Prime Minister. It is not just a political visit but an opportunity to meet one's family...It is a matter of good fortune for me that, once again, I am participating as the chief guest on the occasion of Mauritius' National Day. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all of you on behalf of 140 crore Indians," he said.

Prime Minister Modi further stated that partnership between India and Mauritius is not just limited to historical ties but based on shared values, trust and a vision for a bright future. He lauded Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam's efforts for leading ties between two nations.

"The partnership between India and Mauritius is not just limited to historical ties but is also based on shared values, trust and a vision for bright future. You (Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam) have always led our relations and based on this leadership, our partnership is reaching new heights in all areas," he said.

Calling India a "trust and reliable partner" of Mauritius, PM Modi stated, "India takes immense pride in being a trusted and reliable partner of Mauritius, playing an integral role in its developmental journey."

"Together, we are collaborating on significant infrastructure projects which are leaving a mark on development in Mauritius. Collaboration between India and Mauritius in skill development and human resource development is visible in government and private sectors. We have always stood by each other like a family in challenging times, whether it is a natural disaster or COVID-19," he added.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Mauritius to attend the Mauritius National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest.

On Tuesday, Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam announced the highest award, 'The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean', for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

