India may release crude reserves to cool prices

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 27

India is making efforts to keep energy prices stable by planning to release its strategic petroleum reserves as well as green-lighting attempts by petroleum companies to snap up Russian oil that is ruling at a discount.

Brent crude had crossed $105 per barrel when Russia invaded Ukraine. Though the price has receded now, the possibility of it rising again poses a threat to India’s macro-economic stability.

Indian companies are reported to have contracted for six million tonnes of Russian Black Sea crude with Indian Oil Corporation buying Russian Urals crude for the first time after 2020. The companies are now reportedly in the hunt for crude that Russian usually sells to Europe but which may be looking for customers.

Black Sea crude from Russian Urals and Kazakhstan is still passing unhindered through the Straits of Bosporus controlled by Turkey which, however, is denying transit to Russian naval ships. Some of this crude is also taken by South Korea and Japan.

India is also planning to release some of its crude reserves next month if global crude prices continue to remain high. The move may be made in coordination with the US which also plans to release some of its strategic reserves to lower domestic prices and bring inflation under check.