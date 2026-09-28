DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / India-Mongolia direct flights begin, cut New Delhi-Ulaanbaatar travel to five hours

India-Mongolia direct flights begin, cut New Delhi-Ulaanbaatar travel to five hours

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:22 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 28 (AN): Direct, non-stop air connectivity between India and Mongolia began on Monday with the launch of a regular service connecting New Delhi and Ulaanbaatar, significantly reducing travel time between the two capitals to around five hours.

The inaugural flight from Ulaanbaatar arrived at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport at 7:20 am on Monday, while the first return flight departed New Delhi at 4:37 pm.

Advertisement

According to a release, the service, operated by Mongolia's Hunnu Air, will run every Monday, providing passengers with a direct alternative to journeys that previously required transit through hubs such as Beijing or Incheon.

Advertisement

Such connecting journeys could take about 13 to 18 hours.

The new route is expected to facilitate travel between India and Mongolia for tourism, medical travel and business, while also strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Advertisement

For Mongolia, the direct connection is expected to make travel to India's Buddhist heritage sites more convenient. Indian travellers, meanwhile, will have easier access to Mongolia's landscapes, historical sites and winter tourism destinations.

The new air link could also support bilateral trade by enabling faster, potentially more economical movement of cargo between the two countries.

The launch fulfils an announcement made during Mongolian President U Khurelsukh's State Visit to India in October 2025. The direct service was announced at a joint press conference held by Khurelsukh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

India's Ambassador to Mongolia Atul Malhari Gotsurve and Hunnu Air CEO Munkhjargal worked with relevant stakeholders to operationalise the flight.

The Embassy of India in Ulaanbaatar said the new route would further strengthen the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Mongolia.

It also thanked India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Mongolia's Ministry of Road and Transport for their support in establishing the connection.

India and Mongolia already provide visa-free travel for each other's nationals, while an e-visa facility is also available, further facilitating travel between the two countries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts