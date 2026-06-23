India, Mongolia discuss new initiatives for next phase of Strategic Partnership: EAM after meeting with Mongolian counterpart

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], June 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday (local time) said India and Mongolia discussed new ideas and opportunities to advance their Strategic Partnership during his meeting with Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh as part of his two-day official visit to the East Asian country.

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Addressing the media after the talks, Jaishankar described the discussions as "very warm, very productive, very open" and said both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation while exploring initiatives for the next phase of India-Mongolia relations.

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"We had an exchange of views on more ideas, new opportunities, and preparing an agenda for the next level of our Strategic Partnership, and the Minister cited the English language skills as one example. I think in the coming months, we would probably from our conversation and meetings come out with other projects and shared initiatives as well," Jaishankar said.

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Thanking the Mongolian government for their hospitality, the External Affairs Minister said India and Mongolia are not only Strategic Partners but also "Spiritual siblings" bound by deep civilisational and spiritual links, shared democratic values and strong people-to-people ties.

Jaishankar noted that the two countries celebrated the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations last year and recalled the visit of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to India in October 2025, which gave fresh momentum to bilateral ties.

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He said one of the key objectives of his visit was to review the implementation of decisions taken during the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Khurelsukh.

"We celebrated last year the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and we had the privilege of hosting the President of Mongolia in India in October. That visit was highly successful with several outcomes, and one of the purposes of my visit was to sit with my counterpart and review the progress of what was agreed to between our Prime Minister and your President last year," the EAM stated.

According to Jaishankar, the two sides reviewed cooperation across a range of sectors, including development partnership projects, capacity building, technology, trade, supply chains, education, culture, defence, security and energy.

He highlighted the India-supported oil refinery project in Mongolia as the most important development partnership initiative while also mentioning cooperation through an ICT centre, a school project and several Quick Impact Projects.

"We really reviewed the entire gamut of our bilateral cooperation, including the development partnership of which the Oil Refinery is the most important project; there is also an ICT centre and a school and a number of Quick Impact Projects, we spoke about capacity building, technology, economic and trade cooperation, supply chain cooperation, education, culture, defence, security, and energy," he stated.

The two ministers also discussed ways to strengthen Buddhist heritage links and people-to-people exchanges, while exchanging views on regional and global issues, including cooperation in multilateral forums.

Jaishankar expressed appreciation for Mongolia's participation in the International Solar Alliance and the International Big Cat Alliance and reiterated India's commitment to elevating the Strategic Partnership to greater heights.

"We exchanged views on regional and global issues, including cooperation in multilateral forums, and I want to say we very much value your participation in the International Solar Alliance and the International Big Cat Alliance. We reiterated our commitment to work with the Mongolian side to take our Strategic Partnership to even greater heights," the EAM said.

Following the meeting with his Mongolian counterpart in a post on X, Jaishankar said his discussions with Battsetseg reflected the "warmth, strength and promise" of the India-Mongolia Strategic Partnership.

"Reviewed the progress in our cooperation in development projects, capacity building, culture, education, security and multilateral fora. Also spoke about opportunities in mining, clean energy and agri processing. As a third neighbour and a spiritual partner, India stands ready to advance its close and cordial ties with Mongolia," the post read.

During his visit, Jaishankar also called on Mongolian President Khurelsukh and conveyed greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In another post on X, the External Affairs Minister said President Khurelsukh's visit to India last year had imparted strong momentum to the Strategic Partnership.

"Value his guidance on advancing our strong cooperation in a wide range of sectors. Fully agree with him that the greatest friendship is spiritual friendship," Jaishankar wrote in his post.

The minister also met the Chief Abbot of Mongolia's Gandan Monastery, Khamba Nomun Khan Geshe Lharampa D Javzandorj, and said the abbot's blessings for deepening cultural ties and people-to-people goodwill were deeply cherished.

"Glad to meet His Eminence Khamba Nomun Khan Geshe Lharampa D Javzandorj, Chief Abbot of Gandan Monastery, Mongolia. His blessings for deepening our cultural ties and people-to-people goodwill are deeply cherished," the EAM stated in a separate post.

Jaishankar further held talks with Speaker of the State Great Khural Sandag Byambatsogt, welcoming his support for parliamentary exchanges and reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening its people-centric development partnership with Mongolia.

"A pleasure to meet Speaker of the State Great Khural Sandag Byambatsogt today. Welcome his strong support for India - Mongolia parliamentary exchanges and friendship. Reiterated support to deepening our people - centric development partnership," he stated in another post.

The External Affairs Minister is currently on a two-day official visit to Mongolia from June 22 to June 23, following which, he will travel to South Korea for engagements from June 24 to June 25. (ANI)

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