DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / 'India-Mongolia partnership going on very well; have many strategic projects underway': Deputy PM Amarsaikhan Sainbuyan

'India-Mongolia partnership going on very well; have many strategic projects underway': Deputy PM Amarsaikhan Sainbuyan

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:15 PM Oct 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251015094106
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): The Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia, Amarsaikhan Sainbuyan hailed the ties between India and Mongolia and said that they look forward to expanding cooperation across several avenues with India.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Mongolia in 2015 for the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic ties.

Advertisement

He added, "President of Mongolia is here paying a state visit for the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relationship."

Advertisement

On the bilateral relationship, he said, "The Indian-Mongolian relationship has been going on very well and we have a strategic partnership agreement. We have many strategic projects already underway and we look forward to expanding our trade, economic, cultural, educational and also humanitarian cooperation with India."

The Ministry of External Affairs stated on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi covered the entire gamut of bilateral relations during talks with President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia.

Advertisement

Official Spokesperson of the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, said that both sides agreed to deepen relations across all sectors.

In a post on X, MEA said, "Advancing the India-Mongolia Strategic Partnership: PM Narendra Modi held extensive discussions with President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia covering the entire gamut of India-Mongolia bilateral relations. Both leaders agreed to further deepen defence and security, trade and investment, development cooperation and capacity building and spiritual and cultural ties. A postage stamp to mark 70 years of the diplomatic relations between the two countries was released by the leaders."

President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa is currently on a four-day state visit to India from October 13 to 16, marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts