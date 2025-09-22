DT
India, Morocco sign MoU on defence cooperation, Rajnath Singh says Indian companies well-positioned to meet Rabat's defence needs

India, Morocco sign MoU on defence cooperation, Rajnath Singh says Indian companies well-positioned to meet Rabat's defence needs

ANI
Updated At : 10:55 PM Sep 22, 2025 IST
Rabat [Morocco], September 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Morocco's Defence Minister Abdeltif Loudiyi held a bilateral meeting in Rabat on September 22, 2025, where both ministers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation.

The MoU provides for a robust institutional framework to the growing partnership and paves the way for collaboration in the defence industry, joint exercises, military training and capacity building.

Both leaders decided to intensify defence industry collaboration and agreed on a comprehensive roadmap covering counter-terrorism, maritime security, cyber defence, peacekeeping operations, military medicine, and expert exchanges, a Defence Ministry release said.

The discussions between the two Ministers reflected the shared resolve to further strengthen the longstanding friendship between India and Morocco.

To give momentum to these initiatives, the Defence Minister announced the opening of a new Defence Wing at the Embassy of India in Rabat.

He also highlighted the maturity of India's defence industry and its cutting-edge capabilities, including drone and counter-drone technologies, assuring the Moroccan side that Indian companies are well-positioned to meet the requirements of Morocco's defence forces.

Both Ministers underscored the importance of enhancing exchanges between Armed Forces, facilitating training programmes and exploring opportunities for co-development and co-production in the defence sector. They also stressed the need for multilateral cooperation to address global and regional security challenges and welcomed closer coordination in maritime security given the strategic significance of the Indian Ocean and Atlantic corridors.

Defence Minister also extended a formal invitation to Loudiyi to visit India for further discussions on expanding defence cooperation.

The meeting marks a significant milestone in the bilateral defence relationship, reflecting the growing convergence of strategic interests between India and Morocco.

Rajnath Singh arrived in Morocco on Sunday for a two-day official visit, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Defence Minister to the country. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

