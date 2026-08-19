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Home / World / India, Mozambique review bilateral partnership at 3rd Foreign Office Consultations in Maputo

India, Mozambique review bilateral partnership at 3rd Foreign Office Consultations in Maputo

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ANI
Updated At : 10:43 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Maputo [Mozambique], August 19 (ANI): India and Mozambique on Tuesday held the 3rd round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Maputo, conducting a comprehensive review of their bilateral partnership spanning political, economic, security, and development sectors.

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According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Indian delegation was led by Janesh Kain, Joint Secretary (East & Southern Africa) in the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Mozambican side was headed by Jose Antonio Matsinhe, Director in Mozambique's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

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MEA added that both nations reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations during the dialogue. The discussions encompassed key operational and strategic domains, including political exchanges, development partnership projects, defence and security cooperation, trade and investment, consular matters, agriculture, health, sports, digital public infrastructure (DPI), and people-to-people engagements.

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"Both sides agreed to continue holding political exchanges and regular meetings of the bilateral mechanisms to advance close ties of friendship and cooperation between India and Mozambique," MEA added.

The MEA confirmed that India and Mozambique have agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi on a mutually convenient date.

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Sharing the highlights from the consultation in a post on X, the High Commission of India in Mozambique wrote, "A delegation led by JS (E&SA) Shri Janesh Kain successfully completed the 3rd Indo-Moz Foreign Office Consultations in Maputo on 18 Aug 2026. Full spectrum of bilateral ties were reviewed, including trade and economy, development partnership, defence, agri, health, etc."

The Maputo talks build upon the foundations laid during the 2nd round of Foreign Office Consultations held in New Delhi on July 4, 2022.

According to MEA, during that session, led by Puneet R. Kundal, Joint Secretary (East & Southern Africa), and Ismael Valigy, Director for Asia and Oceania in Mozambique's Foreign Ministry, the two countries reviewed their multi-sectoral engagement and agreed to bolster cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

During the 2022 dialogue, India congratulated Mozambique on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2023-24 term, while both sides exchanged views on global issues, multilateral cooperation at the United Nations, the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the MEA stated.

Notably, according to the High Commission of India in Mozambique, India enjoys warm, friendly and substantive ties with Mozambique. Trade links between Mozambique and the western states of India go back to several centuries, and pre-date the colonial era. These ancient people-to-people links have been built upon in modern times to forge a strong bilateral relationship based on regular political contacts, ever-deepening economic engagement, and a well-integrated Indian community in Mozambique.

Bilateral trade has also been rapidly growing in recent years. The most important exports from India are refined petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, machinery etc., whereas coking coal, cashew and raw agri products are the leading Mozambican exports to India, according to the High Commission. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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