Washington DC [US], August 24 (ANI): Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that India should take President Donald Trump's point over Russian oil "seriously" and work with the White House to find a solution, "sooner the better."

Advertisement

Haley said "decades of friendship and goodwill" between the world's two largest democracies provide a "solid basis" to move past the "current turbulence," stressing that to "face" China, the United States "must have a friend in India."

In a post on X, she said, "India must take Trump's point over Russian oil seriously, and work with the White House to find a solution. The sooner the better. Decades of friendship and good will between the world's two largest democracies provide a solid basis to move past the current turbulence. Navigating issues like trade disagreements and Russian oil imports demands hard dialogue. But, we should not lose sight of what matters most: our shared goals. To face China, the United States must have a friend in India."

Advertisement

India must take Trump's point over Russian oil seriously, and work with the White House to find a solution. The sooner the better. Decades of friendship and good will between the world's two largest democracies provide a solid basis to move past the current turbulence.… — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 23, 2025

India had earlier slammed US' decision to raise duties to over 50 per cent as a penalty for its purchase of Russian oil, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday hitting out at Washington, calling the move "unjustified and unreasonable".

Earlier, Haley on Friday emphasised the importance of rebuilding the US-India relationship to counter China, saying, "Unlike Communist China, the rise of a democratic India does not threaten the free world."

Advertisement

"Partnership between the US and India to counter China should be a no-brainer. It would serve America's interests to help India stand up to China," she said.

In an opinion piece co-authored with Bill Drexel of the Hudson Institute, Haley recalled, "In July 1982, President Ronald Reagan welcomed Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to a state dinner at the White House. Toasting the friendship between our 'two proud, free peoples,' he said: 'although our countries may travel separate paths from time to time, our destination remains the same.'

"Haley highlighted that the US-India relationship is currently at a "troubling inflection point" and stressed that "few objectives are more critical than getting US-India relations back on track" to achieve the Trump administration's foreign policy goals, including outcompeting China and achieving peace through strength.

She said, "Trump is right to target India's massive Russian oil purchases, which are helping to fund Vladimir Putin's brutal war against Ukraine. India has also traditionally been among the most protectionist economies in the world, with an average tariff rate more than five times the US average in 2023. But India must be treated like the prized free and democratic partner that it is--not an adversary like China..." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)