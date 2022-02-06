India: Must unite to combat hate against religions

PTI

United Nations, February 5

India has urged the international community to jointly combat violence against all religions, including Hinduism, Sikhism and Buddhism, as it recalled that the shattering of the iconic Bamiyan Buddha statues in Afghanistan by the Taliban stood as a testimony to what hate against other religions can do.

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador TS Tirumurti said the emergence of contemporary forms of religiophobia, especially anti-Hindu, anti-Buddhist and anti-Sikh phobias, was a matter of serious concern and needed the attention of the UN to address this threat. He spoke at a special virtual event on Friday on the occasion of International Day of Human Fraternity organised by the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations in partnership with the Permanent Missions of Egypt and the UAE to the UN. —