India, Myanmar deepen maritime cooperation as INS Karmuk, LCU 51 make port call at Yangon

Yangon [Myanmar], September 15 (ANI): India and Myanmar are strengthening maritime cooperation and mutual understanding, with Indian Navy ships INS Karmuk and LCU 51 making a port call at Yangon, the Andaman and Nicobar Command said on Tuesday.

The port call is part of India's efforts to deepen maritime cooperation with neighbouring countries and contribute to a safe and secure maritime environment in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Advertisement

“INS Karmuk and LCU 51 made a port call at Yangon, Myanmar as a part of India's vision to strengthen Maritime Cooperation and mutual understanding with our neighbours,” the Andaman & Nicobar Command said in a post on X.

Advertisement

“These interactions contribute towards maintaining a safe and secure Maritime Environment in the Indian Ocean Region and realising Indian Navy's vision as the preferred security partner,” it added.

https://x.com/AN_Command/status/2099853269833298069

Advertisement

The engagement underscores India's focus on enhancing maritime partnerships with countries in its extended neighbourhood and promoting greater coordination to address common maritime security challenges in the IOR.

As cooperation deepens across various sectors, India and Myanmar also commenced the 5th edition of the India-Myanmar Bilateral Army Exercise IMBAX on Tuesday at the Joint Training Node, Umroi, Meghalaya.

https://x.com/adgpi/status/2099850401277182292?s=20

Sharing the details in a post on X, the ADGPI said, “The 14-day exercise is being conducted from September 15 to 28. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability and synergy for the conduct of operations under the United Nations mandate through joint training between both armies.”

It underlined how the exercise will also provide an opportunity to exchange operational experiences and best practices, while strengthening mutual understanding, camaraderie and military-to-military cooperation.

“Exercise IMBAX also provides an opportunity for the participating contingent to witness a variety of indigenous weapons and equipment in use by the Indian Army, aligned with the vision of #JAIseVIJAY. The exercise reaffirms the commitment of both nations towards promoting peace, stability and security in the region,” the post added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)