India, Myanmar discuss initiatives to strengthen defence cooperation

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 8 (ANI): India and Myanmar assessed the headway achieved regarding bilateral defence initiatives agreed upon during the preceding Defence Cooperation Meeting convened in the prior year, alongside deliberating upon fresh initiatives to further consolidate ongoing collaboration within the sector.

The discussions transpired during a third India-Myanmar Defence Cooperation Meeting co-chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Myanmar's Chief of Armed Forces Training, Lt Gen Pyae Sone Linn. Myanmar officials expressed appreciation for India’s humanitarian support and assistance as the First Responder and a close neighbour of Myanmar through 'Operation Brahma' in the aftermath of the earthquake in Myanmar.

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"The 3rd India-Myanmar Defence Cooperation Meeting was held in Guwahati on 7 October 2026. The meeting was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh and Chief of Armed Forces Training, Myanmar Lt Gen Pyae Sone Linn. The two countries reviewed the progress made on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives agreed during the last Defence Cooperation Meeting held in Yangon in 2025," Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence (MoD), posted on X.

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"Both sides exchanged views on new initiatives to further strengthen the ongoing bilateral defence cooperation with special emphasis on training and capacity building as well as enhancing mutual security. India's humanitarian support and assistance, as the First Responder and a close neighbour of Myanmar, through 'Op Brahma', in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, was appreciated by the Myanmar side," the statement added.

In May, then Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, held a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Navy, Admiral Htein Win, in Naypyitaw, addressing facets tied to expanding bilateral relations. Talks additionally centred on advancing maritime engagements between the two nations, encompassing maritime opportunities, capacity building, training exchanges and Mobile Training Teams (MTTs), hydrography, and bolstering interoperability.

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"As part of the ongoing visit to Myanmar, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, held discussions with Adm Htein Win, Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Navy at Nay Pyi Taw on 04 May 26. On arrival, CNS was received with a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the Myanmar Navy. The meeting marks a significant milestone to foster deeper navy to navy ties and enhancing maritime security in the Bay of Bengal region - MAHASAGAR," the spokesperson for Indian Navy posted on X.

"Both Principals discussed aspects related to growing India - Myanmar relations and advancing Navy-to-Navy engagements with a focus on maritime engagement opportunities, capacity building, training exchanges and Mobile Training Teams (MTTs), hydrography, and enhancing interoperability. The interaction highlighted shared perspectives on Maritime Security and the need for collaborative approaches to address emerging asymmetric threats at sea," the spokesperson added.

Throughout his visit, Admiral Tripathi met Myanmar's Defence Minister, General Htun Aung, and engaged in discussions concerning the current scope of bilateral ties.

"As part of his ongoing visit to Myanmar, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, called on H.E. General Htun Aung, Minister of Defence of Myanmar. Discussions reviewed the current canvas of bilateral ties and identified priorities, while also underscoring the strategic-level impact of India-Myanmar defence engagement in promoting regional stability and security," Indian Navy's spokesperson posted on X.

"The exchange included ongoing bilateral activities and further avenues of collaboration, reflecting a steady, forward-looking partnership with growing strategic convergence between the two sides," the statement added.

Admiral Tripathi met the chief of the Myanmar Navy's Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Aung Aung Naing, alongside Training Command chief Rear Admiral Khun Aung Kyaw, with discussions focused on reinforcing navy-to-navy cooperation, solidifying the existing defence partnership, and scaling up operational engagements. Both sides further conversed regarding matters connected to heightening training cooperation and prospective avenues for partnership.

Admiral Tripathi also visited the Naval Training Command situated in Myanmar, where he formally transferred multiple projects executed via Indian assistance.

"At the Naval Training Command, CNS was briefed on the Myanmar Navy's training infrastructure and ongoing initiatives between the two navies, including the effectiveness of Mobile Training Team MTTs, reaffirming India's commitment to capacity building and professional exchanges. CNS formally handed over various projects executed with GoI assistance, including the Containerised Small Arms Simulator and the Rigid Inflatable Boat, for augmentation of maritime security in the Bay of Bengal region, in keeping with the vision of MAHASAGAR," the spokesperson posted on X. (ANI)

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