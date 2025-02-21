"India needs energetic leaders in every sector to solve global complexities": PM Modi at SOUL Leadership Conclave

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India is emerging as a global powerhouse and needs world-class leaders to sustain this momentum across all sectors. He stressed on the need for energetic leaders in India who can navigate global complexities and address needs.

Speaking at the Inaugural Session of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) Leadership Conclave here in Delhi, the Prime Minister stated that India needs to prepare individuals who move ahead with an Indian mindset and understand the international mindset.

"Today, India is emerging as a global powerhouse. We need world-class leaders and international leadership to ensure that this momentum and speed are strong in every sector. Leadership institutions like SOUL can prove to be game changers in this. Such international institutions are not just our choice; they are our necessity. Today, India also needs energetic leaders in every sector who can find solutions to global complexities and needs," he said.

He further stressed on the need for leaders who prioritize national interests while engaging on the global stage. "We have to prepare such individuals who move ahead with an Indian mind and understand the international mindset. Those who are always ready for strategic decision-making, crisis management and futuristic thinking. If we have to compete in international markets and in global institutions, then we need such leaders who understand international business dynamics. This is the work of SOUL, your scale is big, scope is big, and expectations from you are equally high," he added.

PM Modi also drew parallels between India's freedom struggle and leadership development, saying that the movement produced leaders not just in politics but across various fields.

"When there is a shared purpose, an unprecedented feeling of team spirit guides us. When all people walk together as co-travellers of a shared purpose, a bond develops. This process of team building also gives birth to leadership. What better example of shared purpose can there be than our freedom struggle? Our freedom struggle created leaders not only in politics but also in other sectors. Today we have to relive the same spirit of the freedom movement. Taking inspiration from that, we have to move forward," he said.

Expressing optimism about SOUL's role in shaping future leaders, PM Modi called its establishment an important step toward "Viksit Bharat." He said that SOUL's large campus near the GIFT City would soon be operational and would also set benchmarks in architectural excellence.

"The development of citizens is very important for nation building...The development of the best leaders in various fields is very important, and it is a demand of time. And that is why the establishment of the School of Ultimate Leadership is an important and big step towards the journey of 'Viksit Bharat'," he said.

"It is not that this institute has 'soul' in its name, it is going to become the soul of India's social life, and we are well acquainted with it, we keep hearing it again and again - Atma, if we look at this soul with that feeling, then it gives the feeling of soul. I heartily congratulate all the colleagues associated with this mission and all the great people associated with this institute. Very soon a huge campus of The School of Ultimate Leadership is also going to be ready near Gift City. And now when I was coming amongst you, Chairman Shri showed me its complete model, showed me the plan, I really feel that it will take leadership from the architectural point of view also," he added.

PM Modi said that SOUL would be an institution that develops critical thinking, risk-taking and solution-driven mindsets in individuals, adding that India has to create leaders who work to set trends.

"One thing will always be useful for all of you, in the times to come, leadership will not be limited to just power. Only those who have the capabilities of innovation and impact will be in leadership roles. Individuals of the country will have to emerge according to this need. SOUL will be an institution that develops critical thinking, risk-taking and solution-driven mindsets in these individuals. In the times to come, such leaders will emerge from this institution who will be ready to work amidst disruptive changes," he said.

PM Modi concluded by emphasizing the need for leaders who set trends rather than follow them.

"We have to create such leaders who work to set trends, not to create trends. In the coming times, when we will promote a new leadership from diplomacy to tech innovation, then India's influence and impact will increase manifold in all these sectors. This means that, in a way, India's entire vision and the entire future will depend on a strong leadership generation. Therefore, we have to move ahead with global thinking and local upbringing. We have to make our governance and policy-making world-class. This will be possible only when our policymakers, bureaucrats, and entrepreneurs are able to frame their policies by linking them with global best practices. And institutions like Seoul will have a very big role to play in this," he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the first edition of the SOUL Leadership Conclave at Bharat Mandapam. The two-day event (February 21-22) serves as a premier platform for leaders from various domains, including politics, sports, arts, media, spirituality, public policy, business, and the social sector, to share their journeys and insights on leadership. (ANI)

