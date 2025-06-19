DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / India needs think tanks to shape its growth story as it heads to 2047: CRF President Shishir Priyadarshi

India needs think tanks to shape its growth story as it heads to 2047: CRF President Shishir Priyadarshi

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:35 PM Jun 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): As India charts its path to becoming a developed economy by 2047, it needs strong, evidence-driven think tanks to shape and project its growth narrative, said Shishir Priyadarshi, President of the Chintan Research Foundation (CRF), on the organisation's first Foundation Day.

Advertisement

"Think tanks must ask the tough questions--to the policymakers, to the government, to civil society. Only then can we move towards the right answers," Priyadarshi told ANI on the sidelines of the event. "India's growth is often seen through a skewed lens. It is our job to tell the full story of progress and ambition."

The event was attended by Director of Adani Enterprises Pranav Adani and by former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who praised CRF's early work.

Advertisement

"I have been through some of the research papers published by the Foundation and must compliment CRF for its detailed, evidence-based research," said Kant. "In the years to come, CRF will emerge as one of India's finest think tanks and support both the government and the private sector in driving India's growth."

CRF plans to focus on critical areas such as climate change, geopolitics, and the global economy.

Advertisement

Priyadarshi stressed the need to expand beyond Delhi: "India has many regions with unique concerns. CRF must go local before we look global."

Calling it a "real start" for CRF's work in people-centric and research-led development, he added, "As India moves from a USD 4 trillion to a USD 30 trillion economy, I'm privileged to contribute through CRF." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts