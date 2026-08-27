New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Describing India and Nepal as "brothers", Harish Kumar Sejekan, brother-in-law of Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah, on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for providing timely humanitarian assistance to Nepal following flash floods, saying New Delhi extended support "when it mattered the most".

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Speaking to ANI, Sejekan said the assistance demonstrated the close ties between the two countries and appreciated the Indian government's response to the disaster.

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"I think India, as a country, under the able leadership of PM Narendra Modi, has always been a great support. Not only in Nepal, you look at any major areas that have taken a hit recently; they have sent. That is why I think our Defence Minister, External Affairs Minister and everyone have been at it," Sejekan said.

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"When it comes to India-Nepal, I think they are brothers and it is always the fundamental duty of the Government to help in such situations. Helping is one thing and helping at the right time is one thing, and I think the Indian Government has done a great job of providing relief when it mattered the most. I am really proud of that," he added.

Sejekan also praised the response of the Nepal government led by Prime Minister Balen Shah, saying the Prime Minister and his ministers have remained on the ground and worked around the clock to oversee rescue and evacuation operations.

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"He (Nepal PM Balen Shah), along with his ministers, is on the ground. He has gone to the flood-affected areas; the Home Minister is also overseeing each and every relief material that is going on, each and every evacuation. Even the PM is at the heart of it. He has been there 24/7 with his ministers; they are planning out things, evacuations and looking at all the rescue efforts. I think that's the main thing that any great leader would do," Sejekan said.

Calling the disaster one of the worst flood-related calamities witnessed in recent times, Sejekan said several people from Nepal and other countries had been affected. He credited the new Nepal government and relief teams for their response despite the administration being relatively new.

"It's a very sad day. There are so many people, both from Nepal and outside, who have been affected by the flash floods. I think this is one of the worst calamities that one has actually seen anywhere when it comes to flooding," he said.

"I think in terms of the response, I think I have not seen any other Government than the current Government under the leadership of PM Balen Shah and his whole team of ministers and everyone on the ground. The Government is quite new; despite that I think they are doing a great job," he added.

Amid the continuing crisis, Sejekan thanked all those involved in relief efforts, including Indian authorities and humanitarian groups working on the ground.

"I would also like to thank everyone who has offered support. The current Indian Government, under the leadership of PM Modi and Dr Jaishankar - two aircraft have already gone and provided relief materials and essential medicines," he said.

He also highlighted efforts by members of the All Buddhist Federation and others who are assisting affected communities with medicines and food.

Sejekan said recovery would take time but expressed confidence that the Nepal government and relief teams would continue working around the clock to evacuate those stranded and provide them with food and essential supplies.

India has stepped up humanitarian assistance to Nepal following the flash floods that struck the Bhotekoshi River system near the Nepal-China border.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India on Thursday dispatched a second consignment carrying 37.5 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material, medicines and food packets to Nepal. With the latest consignment, India's total emergency assistance to the flood-hit country has reached 47.5 tonnes.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the second flight had departed carrying relief material and medicines, while adding that India remained in close contact with Nepalese authorities.

India had earlier dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines on Wednesday in support of Nepal's flood response.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the two airlifts included medicines and food items, with eight tonnes of medicine and one tonne of food items among the supplies sent by air.

Meanwhile, Nepal continues extensive search, rescue and relief operations following the floods. According to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, 359 bodies had been recovered by Thursday evening, while 910 people were reported missing or out of contact.

Authorities have deployed more than 13,000 security personnel in affected areas. Helicopter operations have rescued hundreds of people, including foreign nationals, while additional relief materials, food and essential supplies are being transported to disaster-hit communities.

A fresh warning has also heightened concerns, after a blockage in the Lhende River reportedly led to the formation of a lake upstream, raising the possibility of another major flood in the Bhotekoshi River system.

Authorities have urged residents, travellers and rescuers in vulnerable downstream areas to remain highly vigilant and move to safer locations away from riverbanks. (ANI)

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