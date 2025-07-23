India, Nepal hold home secretary-level talks in New Delhi; agree to boost border, security cooperation

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): In home secretary-level talks, India and Nepal have agreed to review and enhance bilateral security cooperation and border management mechanisms.

The decision was taken in the meeting conducted on July 22 here in the national capital. The Indian delegation was led by Govind Mohan, Home Secretary of India, while the Nepali side was headed by Gokarna Mani Duwadee, Home Secretary of Nepal.

During the talks, a Home Ministry statement said, "Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral security cooperation as well as border management and agreed to strengthen it further.

"Their deliberations included issues related to the repair and maintenance of boundary pillars, trans-border criminal activities, working of Border District Coordination Committees, strengthening of border infrastructure particularly ICPs, roads and railway networks, empowerment and capacity building of various security related institutions, and ways to strengthen cooperation in disaster risk reduction and management."

Notably, both countries welcomed the finalisation of the text of the agreement on "Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters and agreed to work toward the early conclusion of the revised Extradition Treaty."

It was mutually decided that the next round of Home Secretary-level talks will be held in Nepal at a mutually convenient date. (ANI)

