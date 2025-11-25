DT
India-Nepal Joint Military Exercise Suryakiran underway in Uttarakhand

India-Nepal Joint Military Exercise Suryakiran underway in Uttarakhand

ANI
Updated At : 06:05 PM Nov 25, 2025 IST
Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], November 25 (ANI): The 19th edition of the joint military exercise "Exercise Suryakiran XIX - 2025" commenced today at Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. The exercise is being conducted from 25 November to 8 December, a statement by the Ministry of Defence said.

The Indian contingent, of 334 personnel, is being represented mainly by troops from the ASSAM Regiment. The Nepal side is being represented by 334 personnel, mainly troops from the DEVI DATTA Regiment.

The aim of the exercise is to jointly rehearse the conduct of sub-conventional operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate. The scope of the exercise is to strengthen battalion-level synergy in jungle warfare, counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain, humanitarian assistance & disaster relief (HADR), medical response, environmental conservation, and integrated ground-aviation operations.

This edition of Exercise SURYAKIRAN-XIX will focus on incorporating niche and emerging technologies, including Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), drone-based ISR, AI-enabled decision support tools, unmanned logistic vehicles and armoured protection platforms, enabling both armies to refine and adapt Tactics, Techniques and Procedures for operating in a counterterrorism environment aligned to prevailing global dynamics, the statement said.

Collective efforts will focus on achieving an enhanced level of interoperability amongst the troops and reducing the risk of life and property while keeping the interests and agenda of the UN at the forefront during peacekeeping operations.

Both sides will exchange views and practices of joint drills on a wide spectrum of combat skills that will facilitate the participants mutually learning from each other. Sharing of best practices will further enhance the level of defence cooperation between Indian Army and the Nepal Army. The exercise will also foster strong bilateral relations between the two neighbouring nations, the statement added.

https://x.com/adgpi/status/1993262831865917473?s=20

The Indian Army said in a post on X, "The opening ceremony of the 19th edition of the annual bilateral Exercise SURYAKIRAN between the Indian Army and the Nepali Army was held at Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. The exercise is scheduled to be conducted from 25 November to 8 December 2025." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

