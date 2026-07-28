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Home / World / India, Nepal jointly inaugurate restored Gusthal Mahavihar in Lalitpur

India, Nepal jointly inaugurate restored Gusthal Mahavihar in Lalitpur

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ANI
Updated At : 09:08 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Lalitpur [Nepal], July 28 (ANI): India and Nepal on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the restored Shree and Agam of Prathamshree Mahavihar at Guita Tole, Patan, as part of efforts to preserve Nepal's cultural heritage damaged in the 2015 earthquake.

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Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava, Lalitpur Metropolitan City Mayor Chiribabu Maharjan, and Member of Parliament Jagdish Kharel jointly inaugurated the rebuilt Buddhist monastery. The dignitaries participated in traditional ceremonies and unveiled an inaugural plaque at the historic site, which was severely damaged in the 2015 earthquake.

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The restoration project was funded by a Government of India grant of approximately NPR 12 crores (roughly USD 9 million) and was executed by Nepal's Central Level Project Implementation Unit (CLPIU- Building & Housing) under the Department of Urban Development and Building Construction. The Indian National Trust for Arts and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) provided design and project management consultancy for the project.

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Speaking at the event, MP Jagdish Kharel praised the resilience of the local community and highlighted the importance of preserving Nepal's ancient living heritage sites. He also expressed gratitude for India's support in restoring culturally significant monuments.

Mayor Chiribabu Maharjan thanked the Government of India for its extensive contributions towards the reconstruction and restoration of cultural heritage sites across Lalitpur and other districts. He also commended the local community for its active involvement in the project.

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"These reconstructed structures stand as enduring symbols of shared heritage and friendship between our two nations," Ambassador Naveen Srivastava remarked.

The Indian Ambassador highlighted the deep-rooted cultural ties between India and Nepal and India's continued commitment to supporting the conservation of Nepal's historic monuments.

The Gusthal Mahavihar project is part of India's broader post-earthquake reconstruction assistance to Nepal. To date, India has supported the conservation of 30 cultural heritage sites across eight districts.

India's assistance also includes the reconstruction of 50,000 private houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, 85 educational institutions across eight districts, and 133 health facilities across 11 districts.

Officials from the Nepali government's CLPIU, local community representatives, and Embassy of India staff attended the inauguration.

The project highlights the development partnership between India and Nepal and complements Kathmandu's efforts to rebuild and preserve the country's architectural and cultural legacy following the devastating 2015 earthquake. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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