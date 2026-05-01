icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / India, Netherlands deepen ties to ‘strategic partnership’, ink 17 pacts

India, Netherlands deepen ties to ‘strategic partnership’, ink 17 pacts

article_Author
PTI
The Hague, Updated At : 02:00 AM May 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Driven by shifting global geopolitics, India and the Netherlands elevated ties to a “strategic partnership” and inked 17 agreements to boost cooperation in defence, critical minerals and other key sectors during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten. In their meeting on Saturday evening, the two Prime Ministers expressed deep concern over the situation in West Asia, especially its serious implications for the region and beyond in view of disruptions caused to the global energy supply and trade networks.

Advertisement

Modi and Jetten also called for freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, while opposing any “restrictive” measures, and reaffirmed their support for ongoing initiatives in this regard, according to a joint statement.

Advertisement

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine, marked by the ongoing conflict with Russia and regional security developments.

Advertisement

They agreed to continue supporting efforts towards the achievement of comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy, based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, the joint statement said.

On the subject of Ukraine, the two sides also expressed concern over the ongoing war, which continues to “cause immense human suffering and carries global consequences”, it said. As he left for Sweden on Sunday, Modi said in a social media post: “My Netherlands visit has added new momentum to India-Netherlands ties.”

Advertisement

“From elevating our relationship to a strategic partnership to expanding cooperation in water resources, semiconductors, innovation, defence, sustainability and mobility, we have charted an ambitious roadmap for the future,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi added: “I am confident that the friendship between India and the Netherlands will continue to grow stronger in the years to come.”

The MEA said in a separate social media post: “The visit witnessed several substantive outcomes, including the launch of a new Roadmap for Strategic Partnership.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts