India, Netherlands deepen ties to ‘strategic partnership’, ink 17 pacts

Driven by shifting global geopolitics, India and the Netherlands elevated ties to a “strategic partnership” and inked 17 agreements to boost cooperation in defence, critical minerals and other key sectors during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten. In their meeting on Saturday evening, the two Prime Ministers expressed deep concern over the situation in West Asia, especially its serious implications for the region and beyond in view of disruptions caused to the global energy supply and trade networks.

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Modi and Jetten also called for freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, while opposing any “restrictive” measures, and reaffirmed their support for ongoing initiatives in this regard, according to a joint statement.

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The two leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine, marked by the ongoing conflict with Russia and regional security developments.

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They agreed to continue supporting efforts towards the achievement of comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy, based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, the joint statement said.

On the subject of Ukraine, the two sides also expressed concern over the ongoing war, which continues to “cause immense human suffering and carries global consequences”, it said. As he left for Sweden on Sunday, Modi said in a social media post: “My Netherlands visit has added new momentum to India-Netherlands ties.”

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“From elevating our relationship to a strategic partnership to expanding cooperation in water resources, semiconductors, innovation, defence, sustainability and mobility, we have charted an ambitious roadmap for the future,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi added: “I am confident that the friendship between India and the Netherlands will continue to grow stronger in the years to come.”

The MEA said in a separate social media post: “The visit witnessed several substantive outcomes, including the launch of a new Roadmap for Strategic Partnership.”