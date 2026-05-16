India, Netherlands making endeavours to establish future-ready supply chain to counter the "decade of disasters": PM Modi

The Hague [Netherlands], May 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India and the Netherlands are working together to build a trusted, transparent and future-ready supply chain to address global disruptions, amid what he described as a "decade of disasters" marked by multiple crises.

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Addressing a community programme in The Hague, as part of his five-nation tour, PM Modi said the world is facing a series of unprecedented challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing conflicts and an emerging energy crisis.

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"Today, humanity faces many major challenges as well. The world is dealing with new challenges. First came the Corona pandemic; then wars began to break out, and now there is an energy crisis. This decade is turning into a decade of disasters for the world," the Prime Minister said.

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He cautioned that failure to address these challenges swiftly could reverse global development gains and push large sections of the population into poverty.

"If these situations are not changed rapidly, the achievements of the past many decades will be washed away, and a huge section of the world's population will drown in poverty," he added.

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Highlighting global efforts to strengthen economic resilience, PM Modi said India and the Netherlands are jointly focusing on building robust supply chains.

"In such times, the world is talking about a resilient supply chain, and for that, India and the Netherlands are making endeavours to establish a trusted and transparent future-ready supply chain," he said.

The Prime Minister also underlined India's growing global role, describing it as a nation driven by both technology and human values.

"India in the 21st century is a land of opportunities. India is both technology-driven and humanity-driven. India is becoming as modern as it is ancient", he said.

PM Modi's remarks came during his address to the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands, where he highlighted the growing strategic, economic and cultural cooperation between India and the Netherlands.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a five-nation tour from May 15 to 20, during which he visited the United Arab Emirates as part of the first leg of the visit. (ANI)

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