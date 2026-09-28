India, Netherlands to deepen agri ties, explore AI-based solutions for farmers: Dutch Minister Erkens

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): India and the Netherlands are looking to deepen cooperation in agriculture, with a focus on seed innovation, artificial intelligence and climate resilience, the Netherlands State Secretary for Fisheries, Food Security and Nature, Silvio Erkens, said on Monday, highlighting the need for stronger partnerships amid global geopolitical uncertainties.

Speaking to ANI during his India visit, Erkens said both countries have agreed to continue government-to-government discussions this year to identify concrete areas of cooperation under the Strategic Partnership between the two countries, which was elevated to that level during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Netherlands in May.

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"I think if we can find each other in more concrete partnerships than we have so far, it will bring economic benefits for both sides but also increase farmers' incomes in India. That is something I would like to focus on during my visit," Erkens told ANI, referring to cooperation in seed innovation.

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The Dutch State Secretary said the Netherlands is a world leader in seed innovation, while India is among the most important markets and producers of seeds, making the two countries natural partners for collaboration.

He further noted that the proposed cooperation could also help strengthen agricultural resilience as farmers in both countries face the growing impact of climate change and geopolitical disruptions.

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"The most important thing is to increase resilience and adaptability. Climate change is affecting farmers both in India and the Netherlands, and geopolitical unrest is increasing the price of fertilisers, among many other important impacts for our farmers," he said.

Erkens said intensifying bilateral cooperation and focusing on innovation could help farmers become more resilient to such challenges.

On the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), he said the agreement could offer two major advantages, including diversification of supply chains amid geopolitical uncertainties and a stronger basis for agricultural cooperation.

"It could bring two big advantages. First of all, it would help diversify supply chains on both sides in an uncertain geopolitical climate. Secondly, it would provide a basis for intensified cooperation in the agricultural field," he said.

Emphasising the potential of technological collaboration, Erkens said both countries were exploring the use of artificial intelligence and measurement systems to develop solutions for farmers.

He said the two sides had agreed to continue government-to-government discussions this year on seed partnerships and to identify specific areas of cooperation in innovation.

Highlighting India's agricultural practices, Erkens said the country's holistic approach to farming, particularly in dairy farming, could offer interesting solutions for the Dutch agricultural system.

"What I like about the Indian farming system here as well is its holistic approach, for example, in dairy farming. Some of those solutions could be quite interesting to look at for the Dutch farming system as well," he said.

The Dutch minister also stressed the importance of accelerating technological innovation, pointing to the rapid pace of advancements by global powers.

"We are living in a geopolitical climate where global superpowers are innovating at a very, very high pace. By working together, we can keep up with that pace as well," he added.

Erkens is the first minister from the Dutch government to visit India following the elevation of India-Netherlands ties to Strategic Partnership.

His visit is aimed at advancing bilateral cooperation in agriculture, food security and innovation. (ANI)

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