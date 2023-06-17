‘India, not China, better suited for resolving crisis’

PTI

Washington, June 16

India is much better suited than China to play a leading role in resolving the war in Ukraine because of New Delhi’s old relationship with Moscow, a top Indian American Congressman has said.

Congressman Ami Bera said he would love to see the Indian Government use its full diplomatic capacities to help end the conflict in Ukraine. He said he was not sure if PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden would discuss the conflict at their meeting in the Oval Office next week.