India-NZ FTA to open "once-in-a-generation" opportunity; Indian exports to enter NZ duty-free from Oct 20: Envoy Patrick Rata

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement will enter into force on October 20, opening a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” for both countries, New Zealand High Commissioner Patrick John Rata said on Friday, noting that all Indian exports will enter the New Zealand market duty-free from day one.

Speaking to ANI, Rata said the agreement was “ambitious” and “balanced” and would deliver significant opportunities for exporters, consumers and businesses in both countries.

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“New Zealand and India have ratified the Free Trade Agreement, and our two countries have agreed that the entry into force of the agreement will take place on October 20,” Rata told ANI.

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“For New Zealand, we see this agreement as ambitious and balanced. We see it as a once-in-a-generation opportunity that is going to deliver real benefits to both countries,” he added.

Rata said the agreement would provide a significant opportunity for Indian exporters, as all Indian exports into New Zealand would enter without paying duty from the first day of implementation.

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“On day one for India, all Indian exports into New Zealand will enter without paying duty; they will be duty-free. So that is a significant change and opportunity available to Indian exporters,” he said.

He said the FTA would also benefit consumers and create opportunities for cooperation in sectors such as agriculture and horticulture.

“For Indian consumers, we hope that through this trade agreement, they will start to enjoy products such as New Zealand kiwifruit, New Zealand apples and New Zealand wine,” Rata said.

He added that the agreement would create opportunities for the two countries to share knowledge and information through greater cooperation in agriculture and horticulture.

For New Zealand, around 57 per cent of its current exports to India will enter duty-free from day one, with that share expected to rise to around 82 per cent once the agreement is fully implemented, he said.

The Indian government has said the FTA provides zero-duty access for 100 per cent of Indian exports to New Zealand from the date of entry into force, covering sectors including textiles, leather and footwear, engineering goods and processed food.

Rata said the FTA was a significant part of a broader relationship that had deepened in recent years, including through high-level visits and the elevation of bilateral ties to a strategic partnership.

“The FTA is a significant part of that,” he said.

The India-New Zealand FTA was signed in April this year and is scheduled to enter into force on October 20, 2026. (ANI)

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