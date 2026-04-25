icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "India, NZ ties strongest that I have ever known," says New Zealand trade min

"India, NZ ties strongest that I have ever known," says New Zealand trade min

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:35 PM Apr 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Todd McClay, Minister for Trade and Investment of New Zealand on Saturday said that the bilateral relationship with India is the strongest one he has ever known.

Advertisement

McClay, while speaking to ANI, said that both countries might see direct flights, being a catalyst to tourism boom.

Advertisement

"It's very strong. In fact, it's probably the strongest relationship that I have ever known. We, as a government of New Zealand, have said that we want to make our relationship with India and its government a strategic priority... We have a shared history, and we also know that we need to keep working on that. I'm excited for the next few years. I think we will see direct flights between India and New Zealand. Many more people can come and visit for tourism... we're about to sign a free trade agreement," he said.

Advertisement

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon had announced that both nations will sign a Free Trade Agreement on Monday.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India and New Zealand are set to begin a "new chapter" in their economic relations with the upcoming Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signing, calling it a key milestone in strengthening bilateral ties.

Advertisement

Goyal welcomed New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Investment, Todd McClay, to India, saying the visit marks a "defining moment" in the partnership between the two countries.

As the Middle East continues to boil, all countries are scrambling to expand ties with each other.

When asked about the West Asia conflict, he told ANI, "We don't support the war in Iran. We think that there should be discussions and negotiations. We're very pleased with the negotiation. But we're very concerned that Iran is looking to develop the ability to produce nuclear weapons. We support actions to stop that." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts