India rejects BBC's depiction of terrorists as 'militants' in Pahalgam attack reporting

India rejects BBC's depiction of terrorists as ‘militants’ in Pahalgam attack reporting

Govt has also blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for anti-India content
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:21 AM Apr 28, 2025 IST
The Indian government has sent a formal letter to BBC over it terming terrorists "militants" in its reportage on the Pahalgam tragedy.

"On the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India has banned Pakistani YouTube channels for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir," officials said.

Meanwhile, the government has blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for anti-India content, including Dawn News, Irshad Bhatti, SAMAA TV, ARY NEWS, BOL NEWS, Raftar, The Pakistan Referenc, Geo News, Samaa Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Muneeb Farooq, SUNO News and Razi Naama.

