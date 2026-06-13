"India occupies a prominent and impactful place": Philippine envoy Josel F Ignacio on Philippines-India partnership

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Highlighting the growing depth of India-Philippines ties, the Philippine Ambassador to India, Josel F Ignacio, said that India occupies a "prominent and impactful place" in Manila's foreign policy, underscored by expanding trade, defence cooperation and the elevation of bilateral ties to a strategic partnership.

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Addressing a diplomatic reception in New Delhi on Friday to mark the 128th Anniversary of Philippine Independence, Ambassador Ignacio emphasised the Philippines' role as a fast-growing economy and a responsible stakeholder in the international community.

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He said, "We are one of the fastest growing economies in Asia and in our ASEAN community, resilient to global headwinds. A contributing and responsible member of the family of nations committed to multilateralism."

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Noting that the Philippines currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the envoy said Manila has adopted the theme, 'Navigating Our Future Together.'

"We have chosen as our chair-ship team 'navigating our future together'. This theme reflects what appears to be a simple but, in fact, important idea. That in a rapidly changing global environment, no country and certainly no business can move forward alone. We must navigate uncertainty, transformation and opportunity together and collectively," he said.

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Ambassador Ignaico said that the Philippines' ASEAN chairmanship is guided by three pillars: peace and security, prosperity, and people empowerment.

He said, " First, peace and security anchors. Peace and regional stability through dialogue, adherence to international law, and strengthened cooperation on emerging traditional and non-traditional threats."

He added, "Second, prosperity corridors. Building systemic connections towards a shared prosperity through economic integration, digital transformation, and inclusive and sustainable development that benefits all."

He further said, " And third, people empowerment."

Turning to India-Philippines relations, the ambassador said bilateral ties have witnessed sustained growth across multiple sectors. He said, " In our network of relationships, the Philippines' partnership with India occupies a prominent and impactful place, marked by one high point after another."

He added, "Our bilateral trade has, year after year, breached record levels and now stands at almost USD 4 billion."

He also highlighted the expanding defence relationship between the two countries with the presence of the Minister of State (MoS) for Defence, Sanjay Seth, in the event.

"The presence of the State Minister attests to the upward trajectory of our defence cooperation, spanning defence equipment, military education and training, and increasingly maritime cooperative activities," he said.

The envoy further noted that political ties between the two countries are at an all-time high following the decision by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to elevate bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during President Marcos' visit to India in August last year.

"Our political relations have never been stronger. President Marcos and PM Modi elevated our ties last August here in Delhi to a strategic partnership," he said.

Ambassador Ignacio added, "In an era where such partnerships have become common currency, this move carries particular significance for the Philippines. India is thus only our fifth strategic partner, attesting to India's valued place in our foreign policy." (ANI)

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