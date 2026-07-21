India offers 'good' business opportunities to Moldovan companies: President Murmu

Chisinau [Moldova], July 21 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a State visit to Moldova, invited Moldovan businesses to "come and explore the opportunities in India", the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. Murmu said that India seeks partnerships "built on trust" and "shared prosperity" as she addressed the India-Moldova Business Forum in Chisinau on July 20 along with the President of Moldova, HE Maia Sandu.

Advertisement

In her inaugural address, the President said that India and Moldova have enjoyed "warm and friendly" relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992.

Advertisement

"Our partnership is based on mutual respect, democratic values and a shared commitment to peace, development and international cooperation," the statement added.

Advertisement

The President said that as "India advances towards its vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, we seek partnerships built on trust and shared prosperity".

"India is among the fastest-growing major economies, driven by entrepreneurship, digital transformation, manufacturing excellence and a young, skilled workforce. At the same time, Moldova has a reform-oriented outlook, strategic location, talented human capital and growing integration with European markets, which makes it an important destination for Indian businesses," the statement added.

Advertisement

The President underlined that there is immense potential for collaboration across diverse sectors such as digital technologies, artificial intelligence, cyber-security, fin-tech, digital public infrastructure, infrastructure development, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and healthcare, it added.

She said that Indian companies are interested in participating in Moldova's development projects in the renewable energy sector, including solar energy, battery storage, smart grids, green hydrogen, and other clean technologies.

The President said that India offers "good business opportunities" to Moldovan companies for trade and investment.

"We remain committed to fostering a transparent, predictable and investor-friendly business environment," it added. She invited Moldovan businesses to come and explore the opportunities in India.

The President urged Indian businesses to explore opportunities in Moldova. She said that their enterprise, vision and commitment will be instrumental in building enduring economic partnerships.

She expressed confidence that interactions at this Business Forum will lay the foundation for new partnerships and innovative collaborations, taking economic cooperation between India and Moldova to new heights, it added.

Leading business representatives from the two countries are participating in the Forum representing various sectors including agriculture and food processing, information technology, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, renewable energy, education, logistics and digital technologies, as per the statement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)