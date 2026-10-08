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Home / World / India, Oman discuss Strait of Hormuz and regional security at 15th Strategic Consultative Group meeting

India, Oman discuss Strait of Hormuz and regional security at 15th Strategic Consultative Group meeting

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ANI
Updated At : 01:35 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): India and Oman discussed all aspects of bilateral relations, including political and strategic cooperation, trade and investment, energy, defence and maritime cooperation, and exchanged views on regional security and developments relating to the Strait of Hormuz during the 15th round of the India-Oman Strategic Consultative Group in New Delhi.

According to an official release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the meeting was held on October 7 and co-chaired by Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Al Harthy, Undersecretary for Political Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sultanate of Oman.

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"During the meeting, all aspects of bilateral relations and ongoing initiatives, including political and strategic cooperation, trade and investment, implementation of the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, energy, defence and maritime cooperation, digital collaboration, education, culture and people-to-people ties were discussed," the MEA said in a release.

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The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including regional security, maritime security and developments relating to the Strait of Hormuz.

"Both sides noted the deepening of the strategic partnership between the two countries in recent years and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors," the MEA said.

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The 15th round of the India-Oman Strategic Consultative Group comes as the two countries continue to deepen their strategic partnership and cooperation across multiple sectors. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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