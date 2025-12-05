DT
Home / World / India, Oman hold 14th Strategic Consultative Group meeting

India, Oman hold 14th Strategic Consultative Group meeting

ANI
Updated At : 07:10 AM Dec 05, 2025 IST
Muscat [Oman], December 5 (ANI): The 14th round of India-Oman Strategic Consultative Group (IOSCG) meeting was held in Muscat, Oman, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs, and Sheikh Khalifa Alharthy, Undersecretary for Political Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sultanate of Oman.

The meeting reviewed the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Oman in areas including political, defence, security, trade, investment, energy, agriculture, education, culture and people-to-people ties. The two sides also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1996604160343789806?s=20

India and Oman enjoy historically warm, close and friendly ties underpinned by trade and cultural linkages. This year marks the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Oman. Economic and commercial engagement constitutes a major pillar of the bilateral relations with bilateral trade of USD 10.61 billion (FY 2024-2025) and growing investments between both countries, the ministry stated.

Oman hosts a vibrant Indian community of around 6,75,000. The community is a living bridge to strengthen ties between the two nations.

According to MEA, it was agreed to hold the next round of IOSCG in New Delhi on a mutually convenient date next year.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi and discussed the "deepening" of the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

In a post on X, S Jaishankar said, "A good conversation with Badr Albusaidi of Oman this (Wednesday) evening. Discussed the deepening of our bilateral cooperation."

Omani Foreign Affairs Minister also reaffirmed the "strong commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation."

"Pleased to speak with my colleague S Jaishankar. Reaffirmed our strong commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of both nations." Badr Albusaidi said in a post on X. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

