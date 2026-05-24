India, Oman strengthen defence cooperation through joint military training

Muscat [Oman], May 24 (ANI): India and Oman reinforced their growing strategic defence partnership through a specialised military training initiative conducted by two Indian Mobile Training Teams (IMTT) for personnel of the Sultan's Armed Forces (SAF) of Oman.

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The training programmes led by officers from Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) alongwith personnel from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, focused on operational coordination and joint logistics preparedness.

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In a post on X on Saturday, HQ Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) said, "Strengthening India-Oman defence cooperation. Two Indian Mobile Training Teams (IMTT) comprising officers from HQ IDS and the three Services successfully conducted training for personnel of the Sultan's Armed Forces (SAF), Oman."

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Strengthening India–Oman defence cooperation 🇮🇳🤝🇴🇲 Two Indian Mobile Training Teams (#IMTT) comprising officers from #HQIDS and the three Services successfully conducted training for personnel of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), #Oman. Around 110 officers from the Royal Army,… pic.twitter.com/kl2JI9QtFh — HQ IDS (@HQ_IDS_India) May 23, 2026

The statement added that the initiative witnessed participation from around 110 officers representing various branches of Oman's armed forces and defence agencies.

It added, "Around 110 officers from the Royal Army, Royal Navy, Royal Air Force of Oman and MoD agencies participated in operational and joint logistics training, reinforcing interoperability and the India-Oman Strategic Partnership."

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Earlier, on May 18, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and discussed developments related to the West Asia crisis.

Jaishankar, who was in Oslo on that day along with PM Narendra Modi, informed about the development in an 'X' post and mentioned that they both also spoke about the bilateral relationship between both countries.

"Good to speak today with FM Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi of Oman. Discussed recent developments in West Asia as well as various aspects of our bilateral cooperation," said Jaishankar.

On May 14, India condemned an attack on an Indian-flagged commercial vessel off the coast of Oman, calling the incident "unacceptable" and reiterating the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and civilian maritime activity amid the conflict in West Asia.

In an official statement, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India deplores the continued targeting of commercial shipping and civilian mariners in regional waters.

"The attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman yesterday is unacceptable, and we deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted," the statement said.

The Ministry confirmed that all Indian crew members aboard the vessel are safe following rescue efforts carried out by Omani authorities. (ANI)

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