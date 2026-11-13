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Home / World / India, Oman, UAE to set up technical trilateral committee amid West Asia airspace challenges: Ram Mohan Naidu

India, Oman, UAE to set up technical trilateral committee amid West Asia airspace challenges: Ram Mohan Naidu

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ANI
Updated At : 09:37 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu held talks with UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri amid the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia and its impact on regional airspace operations.

During the meeting on Thursday, the two sides agreed to establish a technical trilateral committee involving India, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to address operational challenges and work towards coordinated solutions, Naidu said.

In a post on X, the Civil Aviation Minister described his meeting with the UAE Minister as forward-looking and highlighted the need for greater regional coordination.

“Had a forward-looking meeting with H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism of the UAE, amid the evolving geopolitical situation and its impact on regional airspace operations. We agreed to establish a technical trilateral committee comprising India, Oman and the UAE to address operational challenges and work towards coordinated solutions,” Naidu said.

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He further said the meeting laid the groundwork for upcoming technical discussions between the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Middle East (MID) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions later this month.

“The meeting also set the stage for the upcoming technical discussions between ICAO’s Middle East (MID) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) Regions later this month on the issue. Where there is a will, there is a way!” he added.

The proposed trilateral initiative comes amid continuing tensions in West Asia following the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets on February 28. Iran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting US military assets in the Gulf, while Washington has maintained a naval blockade of Iranian ports.

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US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington would not hesitate to resume military strikes against Tehran if the situation deteriorates, while maintaining economic and military pressure on Iran.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed drone attacks targeting Saudi energy and military infrastructure, while the Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted drones heading towards Riyadh and the kingdom's Eastern Province.

The United Nations Security Council has also renewed sanctions against the Houthis and called for an end to attacks threatening regional security.

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India and the UAE have also continued diplomatic engagements to strengthen their bilateral partnership. Earlier on November 10, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met UAE Ambassador to India Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi in New Delhi and discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation and strategic ties.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Glad to receive Ambassador H.E. Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi of the UAE today. We discussed deepening our bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership."

Meanwhile, economic and investment cooperation between India and the UAE has also remained a key area of engagement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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