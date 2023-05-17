India one of most consequential partners, says US

PTI

Washington, May 16

Describing India as one of its most consequential partners, the Biden administration has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US next month is an opportunity to enhance partnership on several vital priorities, including ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, and strengthen trade and security partnership.

PM Modi will embark on his first state visit to the US next month on an invitation by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. "Our partnership with India is one of our most consequential relationships and we work closely with India on a number of vital priorities," State Department's Deputy Press Secretary Vedant Patel said.