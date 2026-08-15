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Home / World / 'India one of the most important countries of world today...': Argentine Ambassador Mariano Caucino

'India one of the most important countries of world today...': Argentine Ambassador Mariano Caucino

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ANI
Updated At : 05:43 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Ambassador of Argentina to India, Mariano Caucino on Saturday highlighted areas for strategic convergences and complementarities between India and Argentina, and lauded how India stands as a key stakeholder in the world with a rapidly advancing economy.

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He made the remarks while speaking about the India-Argentina ties during his visit to the OP Jindal Global University as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

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According to a press release, Ambassador Caucino said, "Mining and energy are two fields in which we are destined to work together. We are convinced that Argentina in particular and South America in general can contribute even more to India's development ambitions"

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"The Indian government has established the goal of becoming a fully developed economy by 2047, and in order to achieve that objective it has been making a tremendous effort of open and diversify," he added.

In his remarks, he said that Argentina can contribute to India's development goal of becoming a fully developed nation by 2047.

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Invited as chief guest during Independence Day celebrations by the University, the envoy noted that a high degree of complementarities links India and South American nations, stating, "among them Argentina has already consolidated itself as India's largest provider in terms of edible oils".

"The Indian government has established the goal of becoming a fully developed economy by 2047 and in order to achieve that objective it has been doing a tremendous effort of opening and diversify".

In his remarks, he further mentioned, "Currently, Argentina is India's number one provider in edible oils."

Reflecting on the contemporary global scenario and the rising importance of Asia and Indo-Pacific, he said, "It is in that sense that India appears as a key actor in the world, having reached the world's largest population and being the most rapidly growing economy among great powers. Everybody realises that India is growing so much that it has become one of the most important countries in the world today".

"Every country is paying more and more attention to India, the world's largest country in terms of population," the Ambassador observed.

Ambassador Caucino noted that India has emerged as Argentina's sixth-largest trading partner, reflecting the rapid growth of bilateral commerce and cooperation. "Although we are very far away countries, we are destined to continue collaborating for our mutual benefit," he remarked.

He lauded the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Argentina in July 2025 and underlined how it marked a milestone in the 75-years of the relationship between the two countries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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