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Home / World / India opens resident mission in Costa Rica to strengthen bilateral ties

India opens resident mission in Costa Rica to strengthen bilateral ties

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ANI
Updated At : 05:25 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): In a strategic move to broaden its diplomatic presence across Central America, India has launched its new resident mission in the Costa Rican capital of San Jose.

Bilateral ties between New Delhi and San Jose have experienced a notable upward trajectory, with both governments actively seeking to elevate cooperation across key sectors, including commerce, investment, pharmaceuticals and information technology.

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The Indian diplomatic post commenced operations on October 10, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

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"The operationalisation of the resident Indian Mission in Costa Rica will help expand India's diplomatic footprint in Central America and further strengthen bilateral relations between India and Costa Rica," the MEA stated.

Highlighting the multi-dimensional benefits of the newly opened mission, the ministry noted that it would catalyse closer diplomatic dialogue, drive bilateral trade and investment, and deepen collaboration on matters of mutual concern.

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"It will facilitate closer political engagement, promote bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation, and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest," the MEA said.

Furthermore, the mission is poised to nurture deeper cultural ties and foster robust people-to-people connections, alongside maintaining continuous dialogue with Costa Rica regarding regional and multilateral priorities.

The ministry added that the establishment of the post marks a significant milestone for expatriates residing in the region, ensuring streamlined consular services.

"It will provide enhanced consular assistance to Indian nationals and the Indian community in Costa Rica and help protect their interests," the MEA added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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