India-Palestine finalise paperwork on construction of new hospital in West Bank: Palestinian Ambassador Abu Shawesh

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): India and Palestine have finalised the paperwork for the construction of a new hospital in the West Bank, Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah M Abu Shawesh told ANI on Wednesday.

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When asked what he expects to be the outcomes from the visit of Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan to Palestine, Ambassador Abu Shawah termed it "very significant" and said, "It is very significant for both of us because it came in a very critical time when the Palestinians are enduring in a very devastating situation, when the health sector in Palestine is in the brink of collapse, when the education system is in the brink of collapse, and India is one of the country that we reach out to help us... India yesterday finalised the paperwork regarding them building a new hospital in the West Bank."

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He expressed optimism for the work to be started very soon in this regard.

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He also informed that with regard to the discussions on artificial limbs, the issue has been discussed with India and expressed optimism on the outcome for it.

"Regarding the artificial limbs, I already discussed this issue with the government of India through the Minister of Foreign Affairs, my counterpart there. I hope that very soon we will be able to do something very significant," he said.

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Meanwhile, earlier in July, the Palestine Embassy welcomed India's announcement of three major development projects for the Palestinian people, calling the initiative a meaningful contribution to strengthening healthcare services and supporting Gaza's recovery amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

In a press statement issued in New Delhi and titled 'Palestine Welcomes India's New Development Assistance', the Palestinian Embassy welcomed the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's announcement of India's commitment to establish a Speciality Hospital, an Artificial Limb Fitment Centre and a Vocational Training Institute for the Palestinian people.

The development comes at a time when Palestinians, particularly in the Gaza Strip, continue to face a severe humanitarian crisis. It alleged that Gaza's healthcare system has been devastated, with hospitals and medical facilities destroyed or rendered inoperable, healthcare workers killed, injured or detained, and essential medicines and supplies remaining critically scarce.

Highlighting the significance of the Indian projects, the Embassy said, "Against this backdrop, India's commitment to establish a Specialty Hospital and an Artificial Limb Fitment Centre will make a meaningful contribution to strengthening healthcare services and supporting the rehabilitation of those most severely affected.' (ANI)

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