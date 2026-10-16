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Home / World / India, Panama discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral ties

India, Panama discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral ties

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ANI
Updated At : 04:30 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Panama City [Panama], October 16 (ANI): India's Ambassador to Panama, Pratibha Parkar, and Panama's Foreign Minister, Javier Martinez-Acha, held a meeting on Friday to deliberate on diverse matters of mutual interest and exchange perspectives on enhancing bilateral ties.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, the Indian Embassy in Panama stated, "Ambassador Ms. Pratibha Parkar met with H.E. Mr. Javier Martínez-Acha, Foreign Minister of Panama. They discussed various issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on ways to further strengthen and deepen bilateral relations between India and Panama."

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Pratibha Parkar presented her credentials to Panama President Jose Raul Mulino, alongside presenting her credentials to Javier Martinez-Acha.

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Earlier, on September 29, Pratibha Parkar assumed office as India's Ambassador to Panama following her appointment by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Panama Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez undertook an official visit to India earlier in July, during which he held talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to advance bilateral cooperation across trade, development, business, maritime, health, agriculture, education and digital sectors, alongside multilateral engagement.

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Reflecting on the engagement, EAM Jaishankar shared on X, "Delighted to meet FM Panama Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez in New Delhi today. Underscored the importance of deepening India's engagement with Panama as a gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean region. Our wide-ranging discussions included advancing our trade, business, development, maritime, health, agriculture, education and digital cooperation. Also spoke about our engagement at the multilateral fora."

During his official visit, Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez also met Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to expand cooperation in trade, investment, logistics, digital collaboration and business partnerships.

The Indian Embassy in Panama noted on X regarding that interaction, "Hon'ble Minister of Commerce and Industry of India Piyush Goyal, it was a pleasure meeting Mr. Javier Eduardo Martinez-Acha Vasquez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Panama, on his first official visit to India. We held productive discussions on deepening the India-Panama partnership across trade, investment, logistics, digital cooperation and business-to-business engagement."

The embassy further communicated, "We also explored ways to improve market access, unlock new opportunities for bilateral trade, and leverage India's Digital Public Infrastructure, including UPI, to advance collaboration in digital payments and digital governance." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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