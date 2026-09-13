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Home / World / India, Paraguay commemorate 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations

India, Paraguay commemorate 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations

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ANI
Updated At : 10:07 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): India and Paraguay on Sunday commemorated the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, reaffirming their commitment to further deepen bilateral cooperation and economic ties.

According to an official release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two countries said the anniversary celebrates more than six decades of friendship, mutual respect and understanding between India and Paraguay.

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“The Republic of India and the Republic of Paraguay commemorate the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, celebrating more than six decades of friendship, mutual respect and understanding,” the statement said.

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It said bilateral ties have strengthened over the years through constant dialogue and efforts to bring the people of both countries closer.

“Over the years, ties between both nations have been strengthened through constant dialogue and a shared commitment to bringing their peoples closer together,” it said.

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Both governments also highlighted the progress achieved in bilateral relations and reaffirmed their willingness to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

“Both Governments highlight the progress achieved and reaffirm their willingness to further deepen cooperation in strategic areas of mutual interest,” the statement said.

The two sides also expressed their intention to promote new initiatives aimed at boosting economic and trade exchanges.

The statement said such efforts would help take India-Paraguay relations into “a new stage of enhanced cooperation, prosperity and mutual benefit”.

India and Paraguay established diplomatic relations in 1961. The 65th anniversary marks more than six decades of bilateral engagement between the two countries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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