India Pavilion inaugurated by Crown Prince of Norway with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Nor-Shipping in Oslo

Oslo [Norway], June 3 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, joined His Royal Highness (HRH) The Crown Prince of Norway, Haakon, in Oslo, on Tuesday to jointly inaugurate the India Pavilion at Nor-Shipping, a premium global maritime event.

Advertisement

Marking India's first-ever participation in this premier global maritime event, the pavilion is designed to showcase the country's maritime strengths and serve as a platform to foster alliances and cooperation with international maritime players, enhancing India's capabilities in the sector.

Advertisement

HRH The Crown Prince was accompanied by the Union Minister as both of them visited the stalls at the India pavilion. The Union Minister escorted the Crown Prince around the India Pavilion before taking him to show the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) model at the pavilion, which drew applause from the Norwegian Prince.

Advertisement

The Crown Prince enquired about India's maritime legacy and quipped that 'India's four thousand years old maritime history is older than Norwegian Viking maritime tradition'. The NMHC, being developed at Lothal in Gujarat, is aimed at preserving and showcasing India's maritime heritage from the Indus Valley Civilisation up to this date. NMHC is dedicated to the legacy of maritime heritage of India.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sonowal, said, "Under PM Narendra Modi ji's guidance, India is embarking on an ambitious maritime journey, one that is simultaneously rooted in our heritage and geared for the future. PM Modi ji's philosophy of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi", Development as well as Heritage, guides all our endeavours. It reminds us that as we build smart ports, modern ships, and digital infrastructure, we must also preserve and celebrate the ancient wisdom of our seas, our shipbuilders, and our sailors. India has a glorious maritime past that stretches back over 5,000 years, from the dockyards of the Indus Valley to the vibrant spice trade of the southern coast. In line with this philosophy, we are developing a world-class institution: the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat."

During his visit to the India Pavilion, The Crown Prince took a keen interest in India's recent economic performance and expressed admiration for the country's robust annual growth exceeding 8 per cent this year. The Crown Prince confirmed his upcoming visit to India later this year, accompanied by a high-level business delegation. As a gesture of goodwill, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal presented the Crown Prince with a commemorative plaque inspired by the Harappan civilisation.

The Minister also extended an invitation to the Crown Prince to visit the upcoming NMHC and sought Norway's cooperation in the project's successful realisation.

At the India Pavilion in the Nor-Shipping event, there are leading Indian maritime companies such as Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE), Goa Shipyard Ltd, Mandovi Dry Docks, and L&T Shipbuilding. They are accompanied by key MSME players in the maritime sector, including Chowgule & Company, Yeoman Marine Services, Shoft Shipyard, Marine Electricals, SEDS, SWAN Defence, Buoyancy Consultants, among others, showcasing the breadth and depth of India's maritime industry.

Adding further, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "We see Norway not just as a maritime leader of the modern era, but as a natural and trusted partner in this journey. Your seafaring legacy, your pioneering spirit, from Viking longships to Arctic expeditions, is truly inspiring. India proposes a comprehensive partnership with Norway for the NMHC, encompassing three kinds of collaboration, Cultural collaboration, through exchange of maritime artefacts, archival material, and exhibitions that tell the story of global navigation and Indo-Nordic connections; Technological collaboration, drawing upon Norway's expertise in museum design, digital storytelling, sustainability, and heritage conservation; and Academic and institutional collaboration, with Norwegian museums and universities, to jointly promote research in marine archaeology, shipbuilding traditions, and conservation science. This is not merely a project, it is a living bridge between our civilisations, our innovations, and our visions for the future. I believe that with your partnership, India and Norway can together chart a new maritime horizon--one that is sustainable, inclusive, and inspired by heritage."

During the Crown Prince's visit to the India Pavilion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also highlighted the special bilateral relationship that both countries enjoy with each other. India and Norway, as key maritime nations, share a robust and growing partnership. Norwegian shipowners have offices in India, with Indian seafarers making up 10% of their vessel crews. Indian shipyards, like Cochin Shipyard, have built several large Norwegian vessels, showcasing India's shipbuilding strength. The collaboration extends to the blue economy, with joint initiatives in marine spatial planning, pollution research, tsunami early warning systems, and deep-sea mining. The Joint Task Force on Blue Economy, established in 2019, continues to drive sustainable development and innovation in the maritime sector.

Sarbananda Sonowal paid homage at the 'Minnehallen Memorial' in Stavern, Norway

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal became the first Indian Minister to visit the 'Minnehallen Memorial' in Stavern, paying tribute to fallen sailors with solemn respect. Sonowal paid obeisance and remembered the 86 Indian seafarers who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II.

Speaking after the visit, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "It is an honour to visit the Minnehallen Memorial and pay tribute to the brave 94 Indian sailors who served with courage and sacrifice during World War II. Their legacy of dedication and commitment inspires us to strengthen maritime ties and uphold their spirit of resilience."

During World War II, Indian seafarers formed the third largest foreign national group serving aboard Norwegian merchant ships. Most hailed from Punjab and Bengal, with a notable number of Christian sailors from Goa as well. At least 86 Indian seamen lost their lives in the line of duty. In honour of their sacrifice, the Norwegian government inscribed their names on copper plaques, which are now installed at the Minnehallen Memorial. The Seamen's Memorial Hall is Norway's official memorial in commemoration of the seafarers who perished during the First and Second World War. In the crypt of the memorial, 8000 names of deceased seafarers are engraved into copper plates. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)