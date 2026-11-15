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Home / World / India, Philippines advancing medical practice reciprocity ahead of PM Modi’s visit: Envoy

India, Philippines advancing medical practice reciprocity ahead of PM Modi’s visit: Envoy

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ANI
Updated At : 03:02 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Manila [Philippines], November 15 (ANI): India and the Philippines are making progress towards establishing reciprocity in the registration of medical practitioners, with Indian graduates of Philippine medical institutions now eligible to take the country’s Physician Licensure Examination, Indian Ambassador to the Philippines Harsh Kumar Jain said.

In an interview with ANI, Jain said the development was an important step in strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Philippines.

“The Philippine Professional Regulation Commission conveyed last week that Indian graduates of Philippine medical institutions can take the Physician Licensure Examination and receive a certificate of registration to practise medicine in the Philippines,” the Ambassador said.

He explained that the development fulfils one of the conditions laid down by India’s National Medical Commission (NMC) for allowing these graduates to appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in India.

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Emphasising the importance of people-to-people exchanges, Jain said they were central to the India-Philippines relationship, adding that the real strength of any bilateral relationship ultimately lay in connections between its people.

“There are around 40,000 Indians in the Philippines, contributing significantly to commerce, business, industry, IT and professional services. The number also includes around 7,000 Indian students pursuing higher education in the Philippines, particularly medical education,” he said.

The Ambassador said direct air connectivity, easier travel and greater awareness were providing a significant boost to tourism, business, academic and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

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These exchanges, he said, were strengthening the human dimension of the India-Philippines Strategic Partnership.

The progress on medical registration reciprocity is expected to provide greater clarity and opportunities for Indian students pursuing medical education in the Philippines, while further facilitating professional exchanges between the two countries.

India and the Philippines have been strengthening their bilateral engagement across various sectors, including trade, defence, education and people-to-people ties. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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